Vegan clothing brands you need to know





Not so long ago, vegan wardrobes were full of alternatives to leather and wool, which are rich in plastic; it’s hard to find a material as durable and flexible as leather, and for a long time PVC was the best option of a very bad bunch. Fortunately, vegan buyers no longer have to choose between sustainability, quality, comfort and animal rights; the growing demand for environmentally friendly alternatives to animal products has triggered many exciting innovations in the clothing industry. Vegan-inspired bioplastics are proliferating, with brands using everything from mango, corn and cactus to create animal-free, low-carbon alternatives to leather. Nowadays, even where brands are not 100% vegan, pressure from the vegan movement has encouraged sustainable brands to be more stringent in sourcing their animal-based materials, highlighting sustainability issues beyond. animal welfare, including the use of carcinogenic metals in leather tanning. , overgrazing and deforestation. Take the sustainable sneaker brand Veja which reports that 71% of its carbon emissions are generated by the supply and production of their raw materials, and of these 71%, 97% of these emissions are due to leather (breeding, tanning and transport). Veja reduced its leather use by 20% between 2014 and 2020, and with the successful innovation of leather alternatives like CWL (organic cotton canvas coated with cornstarch and castor oil) introduced into its collection in 2019, it seems likely that a leather change may be underway. As brands strive to reduce their carbon footprint, alternatives to natural leather continue to gain in popularity. Meanwhile, as sustainable brands increasingly seek circularity, some vegans may be happy to wear recycled leather and wool in order to keep products out of landfill and to avoid supporting the production of new ones. materials of animal origin. Recycled materials can significantly reduce the impact on water and carbon of our closet; according to the sustainable clothing brand Reformation, On average, 1 kg of recycled cashmere has 80% less environmental impact than conventional cashmere. Whether you were carrying recycled plastic bottles or recycled cashmere back then, the good news is that there are now vegan options to suit all tastes. The best vegan clothing brands for 2021 Vegan accessories Africa Lefriks The pleasantly simple and functional urban bags are made from recycled plastic bottles collected from landfills and made into polyester. All of their products are 100% vegan and PETA approved. Wired choice: We love the minimalist style of the Scout backpacks and their thoughtful features, including a separate compartment for a 13.6 laptop and a super handy rain-proof closure. Scout backpack: 45 | Africa Matt & Nat canadian company Matt & Nat have pioneered the look so stylish you won’t believe its vegan look since 1995. Now offering a range of bags, belts and shoes for men and women, Matt & Nat extend the durability of their products, using PVC alternatives such as PVB, which uses 100% recycled windshield glass resin. Wired choice: Every wardrobe needs a pair of smart Oxfords, and the Matt & Nats version of a classic style basic, the Gabe Oxford shoes, are made from PU (polyurethane), a cruelty-free biodegradable material. Price: 120 | Matt & Nat Koula Kulas unisex laptop sleeves and bags add a new twist to your typical vegan bags. Made from a durable, washable paper material called Texon Vogue (Forestry Stewardship Council and Oeko-Tex accredited, ensuring sourcing from responsibly managed forests and free of harmful substances) producing one bag generates 54% less CO2 emissions compared to virgin polyester. Wired choice: The Kulas Laptop Sleeve is made from durable source reinforced washable paper with a padded interior.

