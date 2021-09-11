Timothe Chalamet channels “The Godfather” with Cartier rings in Venice





Timothée Chalamet is perhaps Hollywood’s most important fashion designer. The fresh-faced 25-year-old actor best known for his lead role in the 2017 cultural tour de force Call me by your name, is easily one of the most versatile and interesting style icons of the past decade. Alongside other celebrities like Harry Styles, Jared Leto and Cillian Murphy, Chalamet has pushed the boundaries of androgynous fashion and redefined what a modern-hearted man is supposed to look like. Unlike some of his contemporaries, however, Chalamet has a particularly unique and surprisingly masculine retro feel. He has a knack for associating truly radical and genre-flowing pieces with truly classic pieces, anchoring his tendencies in an irreverent and accessible masculinity that we think is just great. Case in point: this outfit he wore at the 78th Venice International Film Festival earlier this week for the premiere of his latest film, Dune. Chalamet looked smooth as hell in a dotted crystal Haider Ackermann set, which he contrasted with Wayfarer-esque sunglasses and a number of archival Cartier rings – as if he was the most avant-garde mafia in the world to advise. A young Corléone. The two rings date from 2005 and 2017 respectively and are crafted from 18k white gold, black ceramic and diamonds. He also pinned a Cartier brooch to his right cuff and wore a Cartier bracelet on his left wrist. These are subtle touches but they are already making the fashion world vibrate, with Vogue gushing that “Chalamet pleads for men’s jewelry”. RELATED: Cool Men’s Jewelry Brands That Will Keep You From Looking Like a Pirate It’s no secret why he wears so many Cartier: Chalamet has just been announced as the next ambassador for the famous French jewelry brand – joining an illustrious team that includes other big names like Jake Gyllenhaal, Rami Malek and Troye Sivan. Unlike these other men, however, who primarily work with Cartier’s watch division, Chalamet expressed particular interest in working with Cartier’s jewelry division. That said, one wonders what Cartier Chalamet watch would wear. Something classic and understated, like a Tank? Maybe something more iconoclastic, like a pasha? We’ll just have to wait for the next red carpet to find out … Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dmarge.com/2021/09/timothee-chalamet-outfit-cartier-rings-venice-film-festival-dune.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos