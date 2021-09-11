Fashion Week creator Fern Mallis calls return of IRL shows a “success”





Fern Mallis, the mastermind behind New York Fashion Week, said the return to in-person shows and events was “successful.” “Everyone seems more than happy to see people again,” she tells us. “Everyone is like, ‘I haven’t seen you. No one has seen anyone in 18 months. There are tons of events and parties. The shows are very popular all over the city. Honestly, if you didn’t see a handful of people wearing masks, you wouldn’t think something was different. “ We caught up with Mallis, who has been dubbed by some the Fashion Week Godmother, as she left designer Bibhu Mohapatra’s runway show. She also attended a Michael Kors show, which she called “handsome,” earlier today at Tavern on the Green. She also noted how many designers choose to show outdoors if possible, such as Prabal Gurung, who showed at Battery Park and had Governor Kathy Hochul in the front row. Mallis loved Phillip Lim’s NYFW presentation (above). Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows Along with larger catwalks, she also enjoys smaller presentations like the one hosted by designer Philip Lim. “He had a tequila bar with margaritas mixed with different juices that were the same color as the clothes,” she told us. “He was talking to people and explaining the collection. The privacy is very pleasant. Mallis says there are good vibes everywhere. “Everyone is very optimistic and happy to resume their activities,” she tells us. “There might not be a ton of Europeans here, but there are buyers and runway press, fashionistas and influencers. People wear colorful clothes, light clothes, and people are happy to see nice clothes. I see cheerful clothes that are refreshing. Last year in Europe people were almost showing off hazmat suits and that is not the case now. “

