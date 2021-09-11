British man receives 40 charges for killing two people, including ‘Kinky Boots’ actor’s brother





A British businessman was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison on Friday for the execution of two men, including the brother of famous Kinky Boots actor Matt Henry. Jonathan Houseman, 32, shot dead Will Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, last September while sitting in a Range Rover in the town of Dudley, West Midlands, according to reports. The story of the killer on a mysterious trigger “was a web of lies that you peddled to the jury,” Birmingham Crown Court Judge Martin Spencer told Houseman during sentencing. The Celebrity Connection and Houseman’s Goofy Efforts taken on video to cover the murders, caused a sensation in the British press. Police said Houseman owed the two victims more than $ 500,000 for the work they did for him in removing the waste and that the men were increasingly upset that they had not been paid. the Sun reports. Jonathan Houseman was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison. West Midlands Police William Henry and Brian McIntosh were killed last September. West Midlands Police Houseman attempted to attribute the murders to a mysterious fourth man who he said pulled the trigger on the Range Rover, but closed-circuit video of the scene and forensic evidence refuted his testimony. “You made up in your mind a fourth person that was in the car,” Justice Spencer said. “There was no fourth man. It was you who pulled the trigger, shooting them in cold blood from behind in what was actually an execution. Jonathan Houseman, left, conspires with Richard Avery to cover up the evidence. West Midlands Police A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Albion Works industrial estate in Brierley Hill, West Midlands, in the area where two men were found shot dead in a car. PA Images / Sipa United States Among other chilling details revealed during the trial, Houseman fled the murder scene to safety at a business run by friend Richard Avery, 34, where the killer removed his blood-soaked clothes and s ‘is sprayed with cleaning fluid in order to cover its tracks. Avery then dumped the clothes in a garbage incinerator. Avery was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for his role in the crime.

