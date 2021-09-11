NTA guidelines on dress code, prohibited items, admission card

The National Undergraduate Eligibility and Entrance Examination, or NEET (UG), will take place across India as well as in Kuwait and Dubai on Sunday, September 12. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published comprehensive guidelines to help check for unfair practices during the exam. The NEET (UG) -2021 admission cards also contain instructions to prevent infection with Covid-19 and a self-report form to ensure the safety of students and officials on exam duty.

Students will be required to follow the dress code prescribed by the NTA while passing the NEET (UG) -2021. They should also be careful not to bring any prohibited items listed by the reviewing authority.

Here’s what the NTA’s guidelines for NEET 2021 say:

Dress code

Lightweight, long-sleeved clothing is not permitted. Male and female applicants will be required to wear shirts and half-sleeved tops. Zipped pockets, large buttons, embroidered clothing, jewelry, jeans with deep pockets are to be avoided

However, in the event that candidates come in cultural or customary attire to the examination center, they must present themselves at least one hour before the last reporting time, i.e. 12:30 p.m., so that there is sufficient time to properly search. without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the exam.

Candidates may wear slippers or low heeled sandals during NEET (UG) 2021. Shoes are not permitted during the test.

If any deviation is required due to unavoidable circumstances, the specific approval of the NTA must be taken prior to the issuance of admission cards.

Prohibited items

All candidates will undergo extensive and mandatory searches before entering the examination center using highly sensitive metal detectors without any physical contact. They cannot carry any of the items mentioned below:

Anything like text (printed or written), pieces of paper, geometry / pencil box, plastic sleeve, calculator, pen, scale, notepad, USB sticks, eraser, calculator, journal table, electronic pen / scanner, etc.

Any communication device like cell phone, Bluetooth, headphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc.

Other items like wallet, glasses, handbags, belt, cap, etc.

Any watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc.

All metal ornaments / items.

Any opened or wrapped food, water bottle, etc.

Anything else that could be used for unfair purposes, hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

Admission card

A candidate must be able to present their admission card to be admitted to the examination room on request. A candidate who does not have a valid admission card will not be allowed to enter the examination room by the director of the center.

During examination time, the proctor will check the candidates’ admission card to ensure the identity of each candidate. Supervisors will also affix their own signature in the space provided on the answer sheet and on the attendance sheet.

Candidates are required to return the admission card to the proctor at the end of the exam, failing which this may result in disqualification.

