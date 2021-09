Maxwell brings shimmer, shine and smiles to New York Fashion Week

By Ragan Clark and Jocelyn Noveck | Associated press NEW YORK At the end of Brandon Maxwell’s New York Fashion Week show, his models were doing something that models don’t usually do on the catwalk: they were smiling. Maybe that’s because Maxwell dressed them in clothes meant to project joy and fun psychedelic patterns, shimmering fabrics and bright colors, in casual clothes that evoked a day at the park or the beach. Don’t we all want to be on a beach at this point? Maxwell said in a backstage interview after the Friday night show. Life hasn’t been a beach for a year and a half. In the past, he said, his designs have been a more literal reflection of his mood and experiences. If it’s a dark time, it’s dark, tight clothes, he said. But this time, rather than focusing on the gloom of the past year, Maxwell said he wanted to find beauty right now. So he imbued his Spring / Summer 2022 collection with a casual-chic aesthetic with bold prints in pinks, oranges and greens, checkered swim shorts, shiny windbreakers, jackets and trench coats, dresses with bright metallic colors and t-shirts with a mushroom motif. There were also long dresses, but made casual by wide stripes or bold psychedelic prints. Beachwear has also made an appearance, with bikini-top models wearing rolled up towels or blankets fashioned into shoulder bags. A few matching oversized backpacks. Model Gigi Hadid closed the show in a silver patterned pantsuit with a bikini top. Maxwell is known for her lavish dresses and evening wear, loved by notables like Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle and especially Lady Gaga. But he said his real personal style is more laid back. I am a very laid back person, he says. I have shorts under these nice pants that I put on for you. While Maxwell is excited to return to an in-person show, he said the experience was bittersweet. It was the first show without my family and most of my friends, so it was tough, he said. It’s always a family experience for me, doing shows. But I also have another family, it’s here, he said. And it’s the family who work with me and do the collections. Maxwell praised the unsung workers who helped make the show a reality. People forget it’s a business, and I think they see a designer at the end of the podium and the models, and don’t think of all the people who come to work every day to make these clothes, did he declare. Despite a difficult year, Maxwell said he felt genuine happiness watching the show unfold. I felt pure joy when the first woman paraded as I don’t know how long the show lasted, he said. It was like 30 seconds nine minutes maybe. Yeah, that was great for nine minutes. It was nice to see everyone tonight feeling that there was a silver lining again, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/09/11/maxwell-brings-shimmer-shine-and-smiles-to-ny-fashion-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos