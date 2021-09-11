Fashion
Kendall Jenner Looks Flapper-Chic in a Saint Laurent Dress and Matching Knee High Sandals
Kendall Jenner stepped out in the Big Apple on Friday night, showing off her latest party girl look.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived in town for New York Fashion Week, followed by her best friend Fai Khadras’ birthday party at Manhattan’s Zero Bond Club.
More New Shoes
Jenner donned a black feathered mini dress from the Saint Laurent Spring / Summer 2021 collection and Wolford sheer tights at the party. The silk LBD has a Roaring 20s look, with modern flapper vibes. It is currently available for $ 2,290 at MyTheresa.
MEGA
Kendall, who is known to wear simplistic all-black outfits, showed off her sculptural figure by stretching her legs even further by rocking a pair of black open-toed sandals with the glam ensemble. In terms of accessories, the model wore sparkly dangling earrings by Anita Ko party essentials with a mini party essentials crossbody bag and matching black face mask.
MEGA
Kendall Jenner also knows how to stay casual-chic. The 25-year-old model has been spotted outside of the Michael Kors show Friday afternoon in her signature ’90s minimalist outfit. For the event, Jenner opted for black pants with hem slits, a sleeveless white top and a matching leather bag. As for the shoes, Jenner completed the stylish look with a pair of chunky Stella McCartney platform ankle boots. The trend of combat boots and spiked soles has become the norm among celebrity shoe trends lately, and the chunky style has recently seen a revitalization thanks to brands like Dr. Martens, Prada and Bottega Veneta.
She was on the scene to honor the Kors Spring 22 show where she strutted the catwalk in a high waisted pencil skirt, black bustier and open toe sandals.
If you’re more of the high heeled type, or just looking for black sandals, we’ve listed three versions similar to Jenners below.
Courtesy of Steve Madden
Buy now: Steve Madden quality sandals, $ 94.95
Courtesy of Good American
Buy now: Good American On Pointe Sandals, $ 169
Courtesy of Protection
Buy now: Luriane protective sandals, $ 118
Launch gallery: How Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and more wear their cardigan sweaters
