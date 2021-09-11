



The lockdown may have put our wardrobes in a temporary funk, but with restrictions easing and businesses reopening, we could all use a new collection of trendy men’s clothing more than ever before. As some people return to work while others continue to telecommute, it’s hard to predict what fashionable men’s clothing will look like in a post-pandemic world. Whether you’re feeling totally lost or just looking for OOTD inspiration, we’ve brought you the biggest trends in men’s fashion today. And if there’s anyone to watch for upcoming trends, it’s Gen Z – the largest and most ethnically diverse generation in American history according to Intelligence insider. Stereotyped as the most tech-influenced generation to date, they give the green light to the most unexpected men’s streetwear styles with a digital twist like the once-nerdy designer jeans for men of the Y2K era. As some trendy menswear stores redefine their image to attract Gen Z shoppers, Differio is among the best online menswear stores today and is already benefiting from the awakening of the generation. Z for cultural diversity and gender inclusion. Offering a wide choice of trendy men’s clothing for all occasions, male shoppers rely on Differio for original pieces they can’t get in traditional menswear stores, like rainbow kilts and designer speedos. Based on current Google search trends in the US, more and more male shoppers are looking for trendy men’s clothing online in unorthodox designs, such as rompers, crop tops and meggings. for men. Popular TV shows even feature male actors in a fluid fashion, like David Roses’ kilt and pant sets in Schitts Creek. More importantly, this growing demand for progressive trends means that men’s fashion still has a lot of room beyond basic button-down shirts and khaki chinos. Want to get a head start on the season’s hottest menswear? Here are today’s top menswear trends that get the Gen Z seal of approval that you can copy at Differio. YEAR 2000 FASHION Do you still have a pair of men’s designer jeans from 2002 buried in your closet? They could in fact be the most fashionable men’s jeans that you will own soon. Whether you dig it all the way or are still in denial, trendy 2000s menswear is making a comeback. Y2K fashion was all about excess, like the matching P. Diddys tracksuits and the denim-on-denim Justin Timberlakes suit. Today’s Y2K-inspired trends are a nice balance of retro and urban clothing for men, like oversized tees, camping shirts and chunky sneakers. Discover Differio by consulting their selection of trendy mens jeans and updated shirts with patchwork stitching, saturated washes and blingy embellishments. GOTHCORE The gothcore trend is an avant-garde combination of alternative punk clothing with 90s grunge influences. Steeped in goth-punk culture, goth dudes are known for those signature black on black outfits. While the black monochrome look is a must-have, you can always modernize any outfit by playing with contrasting colors, like layering colored men’s jeans with a black top. Discover Differios gothic clothing for men online, such as leather pants, velvet coats, latex shirts and biker jeans. You can even find dangerously sexy men’s clothing, like sheer fishnet shirts, for a gothic-inspired club outfit. MAXIMALIST MILITARY Today’s utility gear reinvents trendy men’s clothing styles with maximum benefits. Military fashion is all about harnessing this great army energy with colorful prints and embroidered patches. Anything but minimalist – don’t be afraid to venture outside the conventional color palette of earthy tones in military fashion. To get Differio’s maximalist look, check out their trendy menswear styles with a puffy military twist, including two-tone camo jeans, utility jackets and knee-length combat boots. You can also brand stacked designer jeans for men with metal hardware and sturdy accents.

