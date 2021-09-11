Fashion
The best men’s watches in 2021 under $ 20, $ 100, $ 250, and $ 500
Ready or not, fall 2021 is here (well, technically it starts on September 22, if we’re correct), which means it’s time to welcome a whole new season of style.
Whether the idea of new fall boots gets you going or you’re more of a man in a t-shirt, fall is hands down the best time of the year for fashion. In particular, this season’s crop of watches is something to see. Aircraft-inspired Hugo Boss Watches To retro casio, these affordable men’s watches deserve your attention.
To check out 20 of the best men’s watches you can buy right now for under $ 20, $ 100, $ 250, and $ 500, check out our editor’s picks below.
Best Mens Watches Under $ 20
With over 20,000 reviews to back it up, this Casio men’s watch is a smash hit among Amazon users. Buyers say the watch is “super cool” and a great “classic retro watch”.
Available in six styles, including black on black, navy blue, and rose gold, shoppers at Shein say this $ 5 men’s watch is “cool and fashionable.”
Priced at just $ 12, buyers can choose between a white and black dial for this stainless steel wristwatch.
With over 18,000 reviews backing it, Amazon buyers have given the Casio watch an average rating of 4.4 stars and say it is a “great watch for the price.”
A Wardrobe Must-Have: This men’s quartz watch features a round triple-dial, silver and gold details.
Best Mens Watches Under $ 100
While supplies last, save over $ 120 on this Fossil Flynn Chronograph brown leather watch. With an average rating of 4.7 stars, Fossil buyers say the watch is “worth every penny” and “absolutely perfect.”
Save 54% and upgrade your fall wardrobe with this Timberland men’s watch. The discounted watch features a beige leather strap and a black stainless steel dial.
A unique gift for yourself or a loved one, this handmade wooden watch can be engraved for that extra personal touch.
This modern looking watch features a stainless steel case with a deep blue dial and chrome colored hands and indexes.
Best Men’s Watches Under $ 250
This stylish watch will be a favorite forever in your watch collection. With an average rating of 4.6 stars, Fossil buyers say the watch “is worth every penny” and “is masculine in the best possible way.”
Return to the office in style and take home this stylish Timex watch for under $ 200. Its brushed stainless steel features a black dial and three chronograph counters.
This sleek stainless steel watch features a blue dial for an elegant touch on your classic silver watch.
Track steps, heart rate, sleep patterns and more with this popular Fitbit smartwatch. With over 1,500 five-star reviews, Best Buy Canada shoppers say the watch is the “best of both worlds” and “easy to use”.
Save over 50% on this Boss Hugo Boss Two Hand Casual Watch. The men’s watch features modern touches such as a finely textured bezel and a stitched strap.
Best Mens Watches Under $ 500
Crafted from 100% stainless steel, this Timex watch features a rich military influence, thanks to the digital display and retro-inspired case.
Always Cool: This aviation-inspired timepiece features a rotating tachymeter, luminous hands and a 44mm case.
Keep your health under control and track your training metrics more accurately than ever with this innovative Apple Watch.
This beautiful Tommy Hilfiger watch has a multi-function dial, calfskin strap and a two-year warranty.
For a limited time, Nordstrom buyers can take home this stylish Tissot PRC200 Chronograph wristwatch for $ 390, a 40% discount off its regular price of $ 650.
