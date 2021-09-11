The most comfortable jeans, cozy slippers, weatherproof anoraks

It’s that time of year again. The heatwave days are over and the weather is cooling a bit, but Mother Nature insists on taking us on a wild ride until around November. When it comes to the weather, we just never know what’s going to happen, so you need to be prepared for all of that. And what could be better than doing it in style?

Week after week, we searched the web for the top five style picks men can wear right now. We’ve all got our eyes on the latest fashion trends, the hottest deals, the newest drops and weather-friendly styles that you can rock 365 days a year, from the best. t shirts for men To boots you have to see to believe.

So what exactly is on our radar this week? Check them out below and get ready to create the perfect look now.

1. Your REEMBER

You’ve seen these bad boys before, haven’t you? But you didn’t quite see them like that. The Tevas ReEMBER collection reinvents the products of yesteryear in a light that respects the environment. They do this using 100% recycled ripstop, rib knit and microfiber for ideal versatility inside and out, better for the dirt. These slip-ons use a recycled EVA and rubber outsole for comfort and traction, making them ideal for getting out of the house when you need it. Even if they don’t match what you’re wearing, match them. We believe in you. With the perfect indoor and outdoor slipper, we’re sure they will dress your feet for years to come.

Tevas has some exciting new products coming soon that we can’t talk about yet, so follow us Instagram if you want to be the first to know!

2. Todd Snyder Terry Color Block Polo Shirt

It’s a tricky time of year for sleeves. Is it cool to keep them short? Is the world ready to go out with long sleeves? It’s a weird fashionable purgatory that we can’t really fathom, but for now we suggest this comfy terrycloth polo shirt that will kind of help you achieve both. It has this towel-like material that keeps you both warm when it’s cold but visually summery, making it the perfect multi-season top to wear right now. Todd Snyder recently dropped the price on this bad boy, so there’s never been a better time to infiltrate your transition mode.

3. MVMT Dark Star wristwatch

MVMT’s Dark Star wristwatch is part of the brand’s new collection: the Raptor collection. Black watches are all the rage in 2021, and this daringly timeless men’s accessory piece adorns FW21 right now and for good reason, it’s such a daring, so brash, so iconic look, it’s literally a look made to kill. The watch is created with a sturdy 46.5mm case that includes a sport chronograph dial, bolt-on bezel and crown to complete. Believe us, there isn’t a nicer wrist candy to show off right now.

4. Scotch & Soda Jeans Ralston Casinoro

Spys site manager Tim Werth fell in love with Scotch & Soda Ralston jeans last week, especially the Casinero color (Scotch & Soda call them black, but they really are a very dark navy blue.)

They might not look like much, but they’re honestly the best jeans I’ve ever owned. They fit perfectly without being too tight, they have a good amount of stretch, and they have cute little details that make them worth the top dollar. Seriously, if you need a new pair of everyday jeans that aren’t Levis, I can’t recommend them highly enough.

Moreover, that said, he also claims that these are the most comfortable jeans it is never worn. Looks like some of our favorites are getting their money’s worth.

5.lululemon Outpour StretchSeal Anorak

Although the weather is not necessarily sunny yet, it is hurricane season. And, if you’re in the southern and eastern half of the United States or the Caribbean, you’ll know these hurricanes aren’t bothering you this year. Stay dry with a nice rain jacket designed for your active lifestyle, like this anorak from lululemon. It’s completely waterproof, windproof, seam sealed, and features a two-way stretch to make sure you don’t get wet when going from point A to point B. Plus, it provides a secure fit. great layer to wear once it gets even colder. .











