“My first beer! – Bellingham celebrates Borussia Dortmund winner in unusual ways





The 18-year-old took what he claimed was his first taste of the drink amid a seven-goal thriller at the BayArena

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham presented a new celebration involving a cup of beer in his side’s captivating 4-3 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. A late penalty from Erling Haaland saw the visitors win in a game that saw them come back from behind on three occasions before finally sealing the victory. But their young English star also made headlines for his “first beer” and earned his own organization’s contempt for antics. Editor’s Choice “My first beer! Haaland gave Dortmund a 4-3 lead from the penalty spot with 13 minutes left and immediately ran to the corner of Leverkusen’s BayArena to celebrate, with Bellingham in pursuit. Unsurprisingly, their happiness was received in an ungracious manner by the local crowd, who began throwing paper beer mugs at the party players. As most of the drinks landed on the grass, Bellingham used admirable reflexes to remove one of the containers from the air, and he began to bring the drink to his mouth. “A perfect day for my first beer… Not a fan,” he then joked on Twitter as he shared footage of the take. The ex-Birmingham City youngster was then pulled in the dying minutes as Dortmund held on for a vital victory. Dortmund staff member Kehl berates Bellingham Not everyone was so impressed with Bellingham’s actions, however. One of those critics was Sebastian Kehl, who heads the club’s licensed players’ division. “I told him not to do that,” Kehl said Sky Sport Germany After the game. “I’ll tell him again. The boys are of course charged, it was an overheated atmosphere. “It’s good that there are spectators here again, but it was very hot, there were also a lot of decisions against us.” Saturday’s victory places BVB in third place in the Bundesliga table, having won three and lost one of their four outings to date. Further reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goal.com/en/news/bellingham-celebrates-borussia-dortmund-winner-in-unusual/kvx7s7itre901nvvzeqim4fuz

