Craziest Met Gala Red Carpet Looks Ever

The Oscars may be the hottest celebrity fashion event, but the Met Gala is her three-ring circus.

It was the haute couture event of the year, said historian Bronwyn Cosgrave, who hosts the A Different Tweed podcast. Now it’s an elaborate themed costume ball.

Founded in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museums Costume Institute, the ball was taken over by former Vogue editor Diana Vreeland in 1972. Under Anna Wintour since 1995, the party has become the New York version of the Wild West: Anything goes, but the louder and crazier it is, the better.

Monday, the gala returns for the first time since 2019. The theme, In America: a fashion lexicon, is large, so it is difficult to predict whether celebrities (among the reported participants are Jennifer lopez, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Rihanna) will be subject to a pandemic or use lockdown fatigue as a reason to experience it.

Melissa Rivers, former Fashion Police co-host, hopes the latter: the Met Gala reminds us that fashion must be fun! It turned into a show in the best possible way. Here Cosgrave and Rivers take a look at some of the most outrageous looks of all time and we rank the celebrities by Anna Meter (named after Wintour, of course).

THEME: Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Costume

Wearing a sheer, feathered gown from her favorite designer, Bob Mackie, Cher pioneered the ‘nude dress’ style that would later become a Met Gala staple worn by everyone from Beyonc to Jennifer Lopez. by, on several occasions, Kim Kardashian.

BEFORE CHRIST: “With this Bob Mackie dress, Cher put the Met Gala on the

menu. People were shocked, but they knew she was paying homage to what Ms. Vreeland loved: the costume. She almost looks like a creature from another planet.

SIR: “Bob Mackie really drove the nude look, but everyone deserves it. Kim Kardashian was really clear, she knew it was a Cher type moment when she wore a similar dress in 2015. Cher was the most outrageous woman on the red carpet in years. She understood that fashion is part of the entertainment she had before [anyone else] made!”

Madonna, 2016



THEME: Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology

Bare Madonna wasn’t new, but it was still shocking on the Met’s red carpet. But the singer claimed that her Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci look was a political statement: sexist society, ”she once said.

BEFORE CHRIST: “It’s a disaster, I’m sorry and I love Madonna. It was her who was pushing too far. It’s just doing nothing for her. The jewelry doesn’t work either. There’s a jewelry on her. chest, on her forehead. She might have lost a few. Black fingernails and lipstick don’t work either.

SIR: “I have a love / hate relationship with Madonnas’ fashion sense. It’s like she’s dying of attention, in all the wrong ways. I love the fact that her body is still crazy and that she is working her ass on it. But it would have made more statement if the breasts and buttocks had been covered. “

Rihanna, 2017



THEME: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: Art of Entre-deux

Rihanna has been fearless at the Met Gala for the past few years. In 2017, she donned a Comme des Garçons dress by Rei Kawakuba that looked like an art installation and was anything but body conscious. For the 2015 theme “China: Through the Looking Glass”, has it closed or stifled? the red carpet in a couture dress from designer Guo Pei which took two years to create and included a 16 foot train.

BEFORE CHRIST: “This petal look from 2017 lets her be outrageous, but she’s so beautiful she still looks like a flower. Rihannas’ face is never distracted by a big look. You notice the person as much as this outrageous costume.

SIR: “How could Rihanna already top that beautiful Chinese couture look 2015?

No one will ever get past it. Not even Rihanna. But my question is, how to check this

coat? You just can’t dine in there. Unless you eat while standing.

Jared Summer, 2019



THEME: Camp: Fashion Notes

Jaws dropped as Leto showed up with what appeared to be a clone of his own head, then proceeded to clumsily assault him on the red carpet. But fashion insiders thought it was an old hat: Gucci’s Alessandro Michele had sent models to give their heads on the catwalk the year before.

SIR: “I understand the theme was camp, but it wasn’t camp. It was scary.

BEFORE CHRIST: “Jared Leto launched an outrageous dress-up for male actors. Before him, the red carpet uniform was a black tuxedo. Jared really looks great in the dress. Gucci that season had these head clutches in this collection, which for me is the reason it doesn’t work if I had seen it before. Anyone in fashion would know it looks straight off the catwalk.

Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney, 1999



THEME: Rock style

Some people thought it was filthy when Tyler (the daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler) and McCartney (one of Paul McCartney’s five children) arrived in homemade T-shirts with the inscription “Rock Royalty “. But there was more to McCartney’s design concept.

BC: “It really works because they’re young. The moment you put on a ball gown and

Dowager jewelry on young women turns against him. This punk look dates back to Vivienne Westwood [when the designer worked with bands like the Sex Pistols and Bow Wow Wow]. It’s punk and it cuts the tatting to make a statement. And that’s when the craze for couture T-shirts was born.

MR: “It made fun of the whole concept of Met Ball. But you must be

them the real royalty of rock to get away. If I could still wear Doc Martens, I would. Now I would look like a fashion victim.

Kim Kardashian, 2013



THEME: Punk: from chaos to couture

Kim Kardashian has become a Met Gala icon, known for her stunning look. But the star’s first appearance at the party was controversial both because some people thought she shouldn’t be there (she was the plus-one of then-boyfriend Kanye West) and because that the pregnant Kardashian looked uncomfortable in this completely covered floral look. by Riccardo Tisci de Givenchy.

BC: “It was a time when Kim Kardashian was just not fashion. Kanye was

dress him up. I’m gonna give her points it’s not easy to dress when you are that

Pregnant.”

MR: “I felt uncomfortable reading that Kim cried on the way home when she read all the

comments on this dress. Looking back, it wasn’t that bad. At least it was

covered. People just wanted to wow him. There was no way she could win.

Katy Perry, 2019



THEME: Camp: Fashion Notes

The look that started a million ‘lit by Katy Perry’ jokes, this Moschino outfit was built around a ‘corset made up of 18 steel bones and two hidden batteries to light up the lights,’ designer Jeremy said. Scott.

BEFORE CHRIST: “Talk about costumes. Katy’s game for anything. You can’t help but notice it. You know, stars in looks like this have to rent vans to show up at the Met Gala. You can’t go in a regular car, you have to stand in this outfit. It’s uh… fun.

SIR: “If you want to make costumes, you can’t beat that. You must love that Katy allowed herself to be so stupid. She understands the pleasure of fashion. No one else could have done this. She looks like [Lumiere] from ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Little Kim, 1999



THEME: Rock style

To make this issue of Versace pink Barbie work, Lil’l Kim donned python boots straight from the runway in a model’s size 8, even though her actual size is a “4 1/2 or 5”. According to the rapper, Bobby Brown said of her, “What’s going on with his feet? I know she’s not that small with big ass feet.

BEFORE CHRIST: “That fur coat in pink!” She couldn’t get into the Met Gala today at

a fur coat. The reference is [the 1968 sci-fi movie] ‘Barbarella’, done in a hip-hop style. There is a snakeskin, a bikini and her hair: a great contrast in texture.

SIR: “The Met Gala was very different back in 1999. Do I think wearing a bikini for any type of prom is good? Not really. But there is something incredibly fabulous about a pink fur coat. His abs are the highlight of the show.