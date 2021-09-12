The best men’s watches in 2021 under $ 20, $ 100, $ 250, and $ 500

Want more fashion, buyer-approved purchases and the hottest trends? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyles Canadas newsletter!

Best Men’s Watches Under $ 20, $ 100, $ 250, and $ 500 in 2021 (Photos via Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue, Farfetch, and Nordstrom)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share of purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Ready or not, fall 2021 is here (well, technically it starts on September 22, if we’re correct), which means it’s time to welcome a whole new season of style.

That the thought of new fall boots keeps you going where you are more than a man’s t-shirt, fall is hands down the best time of year for fashion. In particular, this season’s crop of watches is something to see. Aircraft-inspired Hugo Boss Watches To retro casio, these affordable men’s watches deserve your attention.

To check out 20 of the best men’s watches you can buy right now for under $ 20, $ 100, $ 250, and $ 500, check out our editor’s picks below.

Best Mens Watches Under $ 20

Casio Classic Digital Watch with Black Resin Strap (Photo via Amazon)

With over 20,000 reviews to back it up, this Casio men’s watch is a smash hit among Amazon users. Buyers say the watch is “super cool” and a great “classic retro watch”.

$ 18 on Amazon

Rose Gold Round Pointer Quartz Watch (Photo via Shein)

Available in six styles, including black on black, navy blue, and rose gold, shoppers at Shein say this $ 5 men’s watch is “cool and fashionable.”

$ 5 at Shein

Stainless steel and silicone watch (photo via Walmart)

Priced at just $ 12, buyers can choose between a white and black dial for this stainless steel wristwatch.

$ 12 at Walmart

Casio analog watch with black resin strap (photo via Amazon)

With over 18,000 reviews backing it, Amazon buyers have given the Casio watch an average rating of 4.4 stars and say it is a “great watch for the price.”

$ 19 25 $ at Amazon

Triple Dial Round Pointer Quartz Watch (Photo via Shien)

A Wardrobe Must-Have: This men’s quartz watch features a round triple-dial, silver and gold details.

The story continues

$ 20 at Shein

Best Mens Watches Under $ 100

Fossil Flynn Chronograph Brown Leather Watch (Photo via Fossil)

While supplies last, save over $ 120 on this Fossil Flynn Chronograph brown leather watch. With an average rating of 4.7 stars, Fossil buyers say the watch is “worth every penny” and “absolutely perfect.”

84 $ $ 209 at Fossil

Timberland leather strap watch with date and day function (photo via Nordstrom Rack)

Save 54% and upgrade your fall wardrobe with this Timberland men’s watch. The discounted watch features a beige leather strap and a black stainless steel dial.

$ 59 $ 129 at Nordstrom Rack

Timex Weekender Chronograph Slip-Thru Strap Watch in Dark Brown / Green (Photo via Amazon)

$ 67 at Amazon

OxAndBirch Wooden Watch (Photo via Etsy)

A unique gift for yourself or a loved one, this handmade wooden watch can be engraved for that extra personal touch.

$ 70 on Etsy

Caravella by Bulova Men’s Dress Watch 39mm (photo via Nordstrom Rack)

This modern looking watch features a stainless steel case with a deep blue dial and chrome colored hands and indexes.

$ 60 $ 150 at Nordstrom Rack

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada’s Lifestyle Newsletter.

Best Men’s Watches Under $ 250

Fossil Neutra Chronograph Amber Leather Watch (Photo via Fossil)

This stylish watch will be a favorite forever in your watch collection. With an average rating of 4.6 stars, Fossil buyers say the watch “is worth every penny” and “is masculine in the best possible way.”

$ 209 at Fossil

Timex Chicago Chrono 45mm watch (Photo via Farfetch)

Return to the office in style and take home this stylish Timex watch for under $ 200. Its brushed stainless steel features a black dial and three chronograph counters.

$ 163 at Farfetch

MVMT Rise Bristol Stainless Steel Watch (Photo via Saks Fifth Avenue)

This sleek stainless steel watch features a blue dial for an elegant touch on your classic silver watch.

$ 184 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Track steps, heart rate, sleep patterns and more with this popular Fitbit smartwatch. With over 1,500 five-star reviews, Best Buy Canada shoppers say the watch is the “best of both worlds” and “easy to use”.

$ 210 at Best Buy Canada

BOSS Legacy watch with 44mm round leather strap (photo via Nordstrom Rack)

Save over 50% on this Boss Hugo Boss Two Hand Casual Watch. The men’s watch features modern touches such as a finely textured bezel and a stitched strap.

$ 120 $ 245 at Nordstrom Rack

Best Mens Watches Under $ 500

Timex Navi XL Automatic 41mm (Photo via Farfetch)

Crafted from 100% stainless steel, this Timex watch features a rich military influence, thanks to the digital display and retro-inspired case.

$ 432 at Farfetch

BOSS Pilot Edition leather strap chronograph watch (photo via Nordstrom)

Always Cool: This aviation-inspired timepiece features a rotating tachymeter, luminous hands and a 44mm case.

$ 395 at Nordstrom

Apple Watch SE 40mm (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your health under control and track your training metrics more accurately than ever with this innovative Apple Watch.

$ 370 at Best Buy Canada

Tommy Hilfiger 44mm multifunction watch with leather strap (photo via Farfetch)

This beautiful Tommy Hilfiger watch has a multi-function dial, calfskin strap and a two-year warranty.

$ 388 at Farfetch

Tissot PRC200 Chronograph 42mm wristwatch (photo via Nordstrom)

For a limited time, Nordstrom buyers can take home this stylish Tissot PRC200 Chronograph wristwatch for $ 390, a 40% discount off its regular price of $ 650.

$ 390 $ 650 in Nordstrom

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter and Instagram and Register now for our newsletter.