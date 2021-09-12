Fashion
What we wear to get dressed
New
Whether you’re at a gala or the grocery store, now is the time to make a style statement with vibrant colors, mixed textures, and a long-awaited return to elegance.
What to wear when you’re all dressed up, now that there is ultimately somewhere to go.
Shot on location at La Chinesca, Callowhill | Styled by Lauren Kozakiewicz | Hair and makeup by Alayna Rakes
Emerald City (above)
The Vampires Wife Falconetti Metallic Midi Dress, $ 2,265 at Kirna zabte (Bryn Mawr). Vintage repoussé dangling earrings in 12k yellow gold, $ 930, alexandrite ring in 14k yellow gold (left), $ 785, large cabochon cut aquamarine floral ring (right), $ 2,370, and bracelet horse-style cuff in 18k yellow gold, $ 3,950, all at Harry Merrill and son (Washington Square West). Dina Mackney hammered rolo gold chain Necklace, $ 220 and turquoise and bronzite pompom Devon Leigh Necklace, $ 595, both at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).
Set the bar
Carolina Herrera Curved-Neck Trumpet Dress, $ 4,490 at Kirna zabte. Generation Love Robin silver sequined motorcycle jacket, $ 385 and Amina Muaddi Gilda metallic embellished with crystals red patent leather mules, $ 960, both at Saks Fifth Avenue (Bala Cynwyd). Mesmera square cut crystal clip earring, $ 69, millennium rhodium-plated necklace in white crystal trilliant cut, $ 679 and Harmonia oversized white crystal ring in mixed metal finish (far left), $ 229, all at Swarovski (Downtown). Signature collection 18k yellow and white gold cluster diamond ring, $ 4,950 to Govberg Jewelers (Ardmore).
Pop artist
Bottega Veneta blue and tomato buckle suit jacket, $ 2,500, and pants, $ 1,850, both at Saks Fifth Avenue. Chroma blue rhodium plated hoops, $ 279 and Lucent oversized cocktail ring in blue crystal, $ 379, both at Swarovski.
Sumptuous affairs
Carolina herrera silver puff sleeve crop top, $ 895, and Jos & Mara Barrera necklace, $ 939, both at Neiman Marcus. Oversized white crystal Harmonia ring in a mixed metal finish, $ 229 to Swarovski. Earrings, own models.
Solar energy
Burberry embellished mesh spangled bronze dress, $ 6,500 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Roberto Coin Venetian Princess Black and White Diamond Dangle Earrings in 18k Rose Gold, $ 4,900, and Signature Ring in 18k Yellow Gold with Black Agate and Pave Diamonds, $ 1,950, both in Govberg Jewelers.
See spots
Alaa Panther Velvet fitted jacquard coat, $ 6,180, black scalloped dress, $ 2,478, and Gianvito Rossi Vania lugged leather ankle boots, $ 845, all at Saks Fifth Avenue. Oscar de la Renta twisted earrings and textured pearls, $ 195 at Neiman Marcus. Large cabochon cut aquamarine floral ring (left), $ 2,370, 14k yellow gold alexandrite ring (right), $ 785 and green amethyst ring in 14k white gold, $ 980, all at Harry Merrill and son.
Neon dreams
Moschino For Fun fuchsia faux fur coat, $ 2,790, Etro patchwork-patterned shirt, $ 780, and Comme des Garons Minnie Mouse skirt with sheer overlay, $ 1,498, all at Joan shepp (Downtown). Oscar de la Renta gold and green hoop earrings, $ 217 at Neiman Marcus. Signature Collection 14k Yellow Gold Blue Topaz and Pave Diamond Ring (left), $ 2,100 to Govberg Jewelers. Lucent Oversized Blue Crystal Cocktail Ring, $ 379, and Harmonia Oversized White Crystal Ring in Mixed Metal Finish, $ 229, both in Swarovski.
Return to the fridge
Emerald and Black Akris Sweater, $ 995, Libertine A Dream For Winter wide collar coat in Poem, $ 4,750 and skirt with fall plaid patches, $ 1,750, all at Saks Fifth Avenue. Oscar de la Renta Earrings in Multicolor, $ 292, Dina Mackney Moonstone Disc Necklace, $ 385, Devon Leigh Turquoise and Bronzite Tassel Necklace, $ 595, and Manolo Blahnik Martanew crystal buckle satin mules, $ 985, all at Neiman Marcus. Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas Stainless Steel and 18k Rose Gold Watch with Diamond Bezel, $ 18,000, and Signature Collection Oval Platinum Eternity Bracelet, $ 60,000, both at Govberg Jewelers.
Published under the headline All Dressed Up in the September 2021 issue of Philadelphia cream magazine.
