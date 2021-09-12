What makes virtual fashion shows work? Smart videos definitely help

Filming fashion

The suddenly rescheduled Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo has just ended, with related shows and exhibitions following the shows and continuing through the end of the month. The new dates in early September for the launch of the spring / summer collections, about three weeks earlier than the Tokyo Fashion Weeks of past seasons, make it easier to imagine what the clothes would be to wear in the planned season.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation in Tokyo and beyond, the vast majority of shows have either been shown as pre-recorded video, streamed live, or simply published as a digital lookbook. Given that these brands represent the vanguard of home fashion, it was surprising to see some not exceeding 500 views on the events. Official YouTube channel, with even the biggest names barely nearing 2,000 views. Some brands probably employ more people than those who watched the show live.

The multiple layers of Seivsons are shown to their best advantage in the video, rather than in the stills. | ORGANIZATION OF JAPAN FASHION WEEK

Given the pre-COVID melee to take part in fashion shows, with people lining up to see what the designers have up their sleeve this season, you might be wondering what’s going on. The simple answer is twofold. First, nothing can replace experiencing the theatrical thrill of the shows by dressing up and seeing the collection not as a catalog, but as a performance staged right outside your seat. Second, it’s presumptuous to assume that people have the attention span to watch each virtual show in its entirety. What works in person may require particularly dynamic camera angles and the editing of a click-savvy videographer to grab attention online.

So it wasn’t any surprising videos that ditched the idea of ​​a fashion show as the film climbed to the top. Brands such as El ConductorH, created only in 2017, more than 50,000 views, which would be a good result even for global brands with large budgets. El ConductorH went with a short TV-style drama whose characters wore the collection. The video and the lookbook shot on a disposable camera that came with it certainly didn’t break the bank and clearly reached the intended audience.

The importance of knowing how to make impactful videos is also driven by the trends. Brands like Dressed Undressed does pretty well in static form, as her silhouettes are still austere with minimal layering. But collections embracing the movement toward heavy layering, like Taiwans Seivson, where four or five elements jostle for attention, can look laborious in a photo, but effortlessly moving. We are also seeing the return of trapeze pants for men and women, and if there is one cut that you have to see move to be appreciated, it is the flare. As with current trends on the street, lighter fabrics and, for men, flared sweatpants embodied by Cinoh by Takayuki Chino are the must-haves for next season. For women, a slit to expose the ankle seems like the lingering trend which, again, is designed to sink with every step.

But not all of the shows were exclusively online. Of the few social-distancing shows, the one that captured the most public attention was that of Kolor, who requisitioned a Keikyu Line train from Shinagawa Station. Before anyone panicked, the train (including the platform) was reserved for the show, giving attendees the most fashionable ride of their lives.

Play in style

Gelato Piques ‘collaboration with Ninendos’ iconic Super Mario franchise ranges from subtle fandom to full fandom. | SPICY GELATE

Meanwhile, the fashion collaboration that has garnered the most attention online has been dressing room maestro Gelato Piques’s collaboration with Ninendo’s iconic Super Mario franchise.

The collection matches the demographics of the franchise’s fan base with sizes for men, women, and kids in styles ranging from subtle to dressy. If you want to don a fluffy romper and become Mario or Yoshi, you can, but if a T-shirt and a pair of slippers are more your speed, you won’t be left out.

Pre-orders begin at noon on September 13th on the Gelato Piques online store and the My Nintendo Store. From September 17, it will hit outlets for both brands nationwide.

Elsewhere, GU has teamed up with legendary video game maker Hideo Kojimas’ company, Kojima Productions, for an affordable capsule collection. Interestingly, he doesn’t use the motifs from his games, including the much-loved Death Stranding, but rather the company’s own branding. There are few designers who can market a personality cult-based fashion line, but Kojima is one of those people. The collection releases September 27 in stores and online, and is also available in mainland China (online only), Taiwan (in-store and online), and Hong Kong (in-store only), showing its currency is growing. spreads across East Asia. .

