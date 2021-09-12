Teachers ask FDE not to dictate dress





Islamabad: Teachers in public schools and colleges in Islamabad gave the green light to the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to ask them what to wear and how to maintain good personal hygiene, saying this controversial decision was one of the misplaced priorities of the sector’s education regulator public. A lecturer at Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9 told The News on condition of anonymity that clothes were the teachers’ right to decide. He said the FDE literally insulted teachers by asking them to regularly cut their hair, trim beards, trim their nails, take a shower, and use deodorant or perfume as if they were were small children ignorant of hygienic practices. The teacher also found the ban on T-shirts and jeans stupid. The dress code for teachers shows the misplaced priorities of the EDF. I’m just wondering if it is more important to ask teachers to wear what to wear and what not to wear than to tackle what is really hurting education or if it will improve students’ learning from? any way, he said. The speaker pointed out spelling mistakes in the notification. A teacher from Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/4 insisted that clothes were a way of expressing personality. She said teachers felt more comfortable in the classroom when dressed casually. Forcing people to dress in a specific way, especially one that does not match their personality or personal preferences, will not help and, on the contrary, could have a negative impact on education, a she declared. An associate professor at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 said clothing is one of the easiest ways to express one’s identity. I really feel comfortable in jeans or other casual clothes when working in the lab with students. It allows me to focus on teaching rather than my appearance. Teachers should be allowed to put whatever they want. At most, they could be asked to don a dress in class or on special occasions, she said. An employee of the Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/3 also opposed the dress code ordinances and urged the FDE to fund clothing for low-income employees. He said he strongly believed that managers would not force employees to follow clothing and hygiene guidelines to avoid disagreements between them. A representative of the Federal Government College Teachers Association said the regulator of public sector educational institutions should have some level of trust in teachers and let them decide what to wear to work. Teachers have the right to express themselves, so restricting them to a dress code is tantamount to infringing on their right to dress. The FDE should right away this wrong to the relief of teachers, he said.

