Confluence of British and Indian fashion: The Tribune India





Tribune press service Amritsar, September 11 Speaking about fashion and its influence during the British era, author and textile designer, Jasvinder Kaur, shattered several myths about Indian outfits during a special weekend session hosted by Majha House. When we talk about fashion, we invariably think of women. But men have also embraced fashion from the start. In fact, men were more welcoming to the British dress style and tried to emulate it. We have ample evidence of aristocratic Indian men wearing costumes as early as the 1920s, while women incorporated only certain elements of Western dresses. Jaswinder Kaur, author and textile designer In a conversation with artist and historian Alka Pande, Jasvinder spoke about the British influence on men’s and women’s clothing as she brought audiences back to the era of vintage fashion. “When we talk about fashion, we invariably think of women. But men have also embraced fashion from the start. In fact, men were more welcoming to the British dress style and tried to emulate it. We have a lot of evidence of aristocratic Indian men wearing costumes as early as the 1920s, while women incorporated only certain elements of Western dresses, ”Jasvinder said. “The British influence is so intimately linked to our culture that we don’t even realize that what we are wearing is not Indian. When we see men wearing ‘achkan’ with ‘churidar pajamas’ we are just assuming that they are both Indian clothes, but in reality they are a fusion of English and Indian elements. We have photographs in which Indian men have paired coats and vests with ‘churidars’, pajamas and pants, ”Jasvinder explained. Introducing Jasvinder’s book “Influence of British Raj on the Attire and Textiles of Punjab,” Preeti Gill, Founder of Majha House, said: “This is a well researched book. Years of hard work have gone into it. Jasvinder is the perfect person to write it because of his vast experience in fabrics and yarns. She carried out consultancy missions in Geneva. Alka is of course well known for her deep love for all forms of art. His contribution to the arts is immense. “Whenever two different races come into contact, a certain confluence and influence is inevitable. Our everyday clothes and dishes are not exclusively Indian, but the result of this confluence,” Jasvinder said. “A ‘petticoat’ and a ‘blouse’ are neither Indian words nor Indian clothing. “Petticoats” in India developed from the layers of petticoats that women wore under their dresses as early as the Elizabethan era. When it comes to blouses, Indian women either did not wear a blouse or wore a skinny one. It was only later that it developed as an elegant and graceful garment with a character of its own, ”explained Jasvinder. “Even the embroidery traditionally associated with the Punjab finds its existence in colonial times. There are many types of embroidery still available today, with the exception of ‘phulkari’, ‘khes’ and ‘dhurries’, which are influenced by the British, ”Jasvinder added. Techniques like “bharni” and white work have been used to decorate pillow cases, tablecloths, sheets and keychains with English phrases like “Good night”, “God bless you” and “come back” woven in. in there, ”Jasvinder said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/amritsar/confluence-of-british-indian-fashion-309922 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos