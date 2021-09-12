The Survivor fashion show was a celebration of resilience





Back in September 2019, as an activist and nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Amanda Nguyen Sitting in the front row during New York Fashion Week, she heard attendees ask over and over again, “What are you wearing? The question is innocuous and joyous in the fashion context, but as a rape survivor Nguyen couldn’t help but think about how hostile she felt when asked. the same thing by the police. Then it clicked: what if the survivors grabbed those words and walked proudly in whatever they wanted? From there was born the idea of ​​the Survivor Fashion Show. Amanda Nguyen. Roy Rochlin Nguyen is the founder of To augment, a non-profit organization that protects and supports the rights of survivors of sexual assault. She started the organization after her assault in college, once she saw how flawed and traumatic the legal system was for survivors. Since its inception in 2014, they have helped pass 42 laws at the federal level, and now they aim to make an impact globally, including organizing survivors’ town halls at the United Nations and meeting the Vatican. Speaking of the UN, “We originally wanted to do this last year at the UN, but then Covid hit. It’s okay, we’re at MoMA! Nguyen said enthusiastically last night. Wearing a custom ao dai (a traditional Vietnamese dress) printed with the Survivors Bill of Rights, the first federal law she managed to convince Congress to pass, she kicked off the parade by presenting an award to Victoria Sulimani, Ambassador to Sierra Leone, for her advocacy. Writer and activist Chanel Miller. Roy Rochlin Terry Crews opened the show in a dark suit. Other models included a mix of activists, survivors and allies, including Chanel Miller in a flowy printed Veronica Beard dress, Kelly Marie Tran in a cobalt blue jumpsuit and Kweku Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela and co. -founder of the Africa Rising Foundation. , in black pants and striped poncho. With the help of brands like Chloe, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Veronica Beard, the models wore what they felt most true to their style and surrendered to public cheers. Nguyen said. “Previously, for interviews, I felt the pressure to be composed and I refrained from showing any personality clues. Amanda created a track where we could be authentically ourselves and the only rule was to walk with our heads held high, ”Miller said after the show. “I spent so much time protecting myself and it was an opportunity to walk with survivors in front and behind me.” As for Nguyen, joined this morning, she declares: “I am grateful, strengthened since last night. I can’t wait to do it again in September 2022 and every year thereafter. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

