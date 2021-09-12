Nicky Hilton wears tiger print dress and black pumps to New York Fashion Week





Nicky Hilton walked the wild side at a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night. The 37-year-old wore a tiger-print shift dress with a ruffled skirt that ended just above her knees. The recent FN cover star paired the bold dress with minimal accessories, such as basic black pumps and a small top-handle bag. To add a bit of glamor, she wore a statement cuff with multi-colored jewelry on her right wrist. More New Shoes Hilton made the rounds of fashion week. Nicky joined her sister Paris at LAvenue, the two-storey Saks restaurant, where Paris had fun as a house DJ of the night. She has performed hit songs such as Icona Pop’s I Love It and Jay Z’s Empire State Of Mind. Nicky opted for a purple and yellow tweed mini dress and dazzling pink pumps for the occasion. Nicky Hilton seen at a NYFW 2021 event in New York City – Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com Hilton doesn’t always go for avant-garde or avant-garde finds. In August, Hilton arrived at Clash of the Cartiers [Un]start of limited collection in Los Angeles, wearing a gorgeous golden yellow Ellie Saab dress. The Greek-style maxi had flowing sleeves and a high neckline with a belted silhouette for goddess vibes. Hilton enhanced the warm hue of the sun with a gold necklace and earrings from Cartier, of course. She accessorized with a shimmering silver Oscar de la Rentas Mini Hole bag and a matching pair of sold out Giannico Eve sandals, complete with shimmering soles and straps. Hilton does, however, tend to wear more minimalist sandals during the summer, such as chic T-bar styles. She regularly wears point-toe pumps and sandals from Chanel, Prada and Valentino, among other high fashion brands. When not in use, she can be spotted at more affordable and chic labels like Adidas and Tory Burch. The story continues If you need a basic black pump like Hilton, shop our three favorites below. Credit: Courtesy of Schutz Courtesy of Protection Buy now: Lou Lo Protection pumps, $ 98 Credit: Courtesy of Zara Courtesy of Zara Buy now: Zara heels, $ 59.90 Credit: Courtesy of COS Courtesy of COS Buy now: COS leather pointed high heels, $ 225 The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/nicky-hilton-wears-tiger-print-234258225.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

