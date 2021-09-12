Late goal leads to spectacular MEC opening win over Alderson Broaddus





Wheeling, W. Va. – It was played on the wire on Saturday night, but the Wheeling University men’s soccer team (2-0, 1-0) scored a season opener over Alderson Broaddus on Saturday 3- 2. Miguel Martin gave Wheeling the goal they needed in the 72nd minute, and the Cardinals held on for the win. After a corner kick from Alderson Broaddus, Wheeling created a turnover and began to drive the ball up the field. Second year Richard afolayanka brought the ball past midfield and into Alderson Broaddus territory. He was able to find Miguel Martin on a cross and Martin did the rest, finding the back of the net to bring the score to Wheeling 3, Battlers 2. Wheeling would hold up and clinch their first victory of the season at the Mountain East Conference (MEC). For Martin, it was his first game-winning goal of the season and capped a two-goal night for the senior. He didn’t shoot a lot of shots in the game, but the ones he did, he made them count. He was a perfect 3-3 in shots on goal as he started and ended the Cardinals’ goal. He helped build momentum on the Cardinal’s side as they begin their run through the MEC. Martin’s first goal came in the 28th minute after Alderson Broaddus controlled most of the first half. They continuously drove the ball into Cardinal’s territory but couldn’t find the net. The Cardinals made it through the storm and Martin took a pass from Martin jacobsen and found the net to give Wheeling a 1-0 lead. 11 minutes later, Wheeling was back when Harry martin took a pass from Martin jacobsen and found the back of the net to give Wheeling a 2-0 lead and would enter the lead by that score at halftime. However, as the name suggests, the Battlers fought back in the second half thanks to the work of Nathan Djona. Djona put the Battlers on the board in the 56th minute and tied the game six minutes later to make it 2-2. The teams went back and forth from there before Martin found the net to end the game in a dramatic way. Harry firth got his first start of the season and took the win with eight saves on 10 shots on goal. Wheeling was dominated in the game 24-12, but the more accurate team won as Alderson Broaddus struggled to find the net all night. The Wheeling University men’s soccer team hits the road as they continue to play with MEC on September 15 when they face West Virginia Wesleyan at 4 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wucardinals.com/news/2021/9/11/mens-soccer-late-goal-leads-to-dramatic-mec-opening-win-over-alderson-broaddus.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos