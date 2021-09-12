Men want me to sacrifice my career for Omotola Odunsi relationships

Background

My childhood was fun. I was a church girl then. At church, I was part of the theater group, as well as the choir. I am the second of four children.

Education

For my primary education, I attended Oredola Kindergarten and Primary School in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. From there, I went to Notre-Dame des Apôtres secondary school, also in Ijebu Ode. I then studied microbiology at Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State.

Acting

When I was at 200 level or there in college, I met Lateef Adedimeji on campus. At the time, he had a cast of actors, so I joined them. We generally engaged in plays and other entertainment activities. I remember we went to other universities for theatrical performances. However, after a while I had to stop. Fast forward to 2018, I joined Odunlade Adekola Films Production. I attended a hearing organized by the platform and I was one of the lucky ones.

Parents

My parents didn’t support me when I started back then. They had a negative perception of the industry. However, because they know the kind of person I am and the kind of education they gave me, they didn’t object. I am happy that I made them proud.

Course

I have learned a lot of lessons during my career. Industry is in a world of its own. One of the most important things I’ve learned is to always be myself. However, in this part (Yoruba movies) of the industry, if they noticed that one is real, they would hate one. They want us to pretend. However, I am still myself. I think they better know me for who I am.

Challenges

No sector is devoid of trials, so I consider the challenges I face to be normal. When I started, a lot of people wanted to sleep with me. Almost everyone who wanted to give me a movie role wanted to have sex with me in exchange. But, I stuck to my standards, and thank God for doing this stress free. The second challenge is whenever I go to filming locations and have to travel. It’s always a challenge for me to carry my luggage. However, I believe God would do something about it very soon. Everyone needs help.

Movies

The first thing I consider before agreeing to be in a movie is the script. Although we all need money, but money is not my goal. If we do a great job, we will certainly get paid. In this industry, some people think that if you are still promising, you have to pay your dues (not charging for movie appearances). However, I worked with directors who paid me handsomely. Whenever I am paid generously, I pray for them with all that is in me.

Fans

Some fans send a lot of weird messages. There are still a lot of messages that I haven’t read. Some of them even talk to one of them anyway. I answer some of them, while I ignore the others.

I didn’t have an embarrassing moment with the fans. All I have received from them are warm greetings. I was in Lekki, Lagos, recently with some of my colleagues. We then visited a store to get some items. When we got there, someone who had seen me in a movie recognized me. The person was happy to see me, and I felt good too.

Fears

My biggest worry was the fear of failure. I hate failure. I want to be a shining light in my career. However, I now have a new perception of failure. When you fail at something, you shouldn’t stop there. On the contrary, we must continue to move forward. By doing more, we would continue to value ourselves. It is very important for someone to continue to gain more knowledge in an area where one has already failed. This is how to succeed. I’m no longer afraid of failing. I see it as a stepping stone to success.

Warning

My face and body attract the most attention. I am beautiful and I know it. People appreciate and compliment my beauty when they meet me.

Love

The strangest thing I did for love was to borrow money from a guy I used to date, but he didn’t pay me back. The money I borrowed from him was actually the savings I had accumulated during my National Youth Service Corps program when I was working in a mental hospital.

Love relationship

I am drawn to intelligent men who fear God and are responsible. Most importantly, I am drawn to a man who considers me his priority and loves me for who I am. I want a man who would support my acting career. Some men see me through the prism of the roles I play. Some are interested in starting a romantic relationship with me, but they usually insist that I sacrifice the game for the relationship. If you are that kind of man reading this, please stay away from me because this job is my life (laughs). I am looking for a man who will make my acting career his priority and who will support me.

Bullying

I believe out of 100 women, about 90 or 95% would have experienced sexual harassment. There are actually different levels of sexual harassment. I have been the victim of sexual harassment but I don’t want to talk about it.

Fashion

I like to look good. I like to wear clothes that suit my body. When it comes to fashion, comfort is important to me.

