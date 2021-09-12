Raise a glass: Toast revives men’s fashion | Fashion

Are you one of the men across the country who has harassed Toast to bring back his men’s clothes? If you are, your persistence has paid off. The artisanal brand famous for its beautiful fabrics and functional fits is adding its first menswear collection in six years to its womenswear and housewares offering this month and it was well worth it.

It was always the order of the day, reveals Nikki Sher, head of menswear and purchasing, who packed the carefully edited collection with a rich mix of knits and workwear silhouettes. Toast really found its rhythm and it was a natural transition for us. A Toast man is like a Toast woman: they share the same creative confidence.

Now is the right time: Suzie de Rohan Willner, CEO of Toast.

The menswear launch is the final piece of CEO Suzie de Rohan Willners’ puzzle. When she arrived as CEO in January 2015, she found that the brand that started as a mail order nightwear catalog in 1997 by husband and wife duo James and Jessica Seaton needed a reset. Pressing a break on existing menswear and housewares lines, she brought everything back to the drawing board to examine who she wanted to be and how that would resonate with a new era of customers.

We had to refocus, explains de Rohan Willner. We knew at the time that the women’s clothing collection had gone a little off the mark and we had to put our love and attention into [that]. Every time we reintroduced a category, we wanted to make sure it was exceptional; you can’t just disperse your attention. Menswear is the last category we are reintroducing because it’s also the right time, customers have been asking us since we sent him on sabbatical to bring him back!

Despite the relaunch of Toast menswear at a time when menswear is booming and there are many more competitors in the market than six years ago, Sher believes they still have a USP. There are some really strong brands [that] are relevant in our area, she said, nodding to Nigel Cabourn and both Oliver, Sweeney and Spencer, but I [believe] there is something we could give that was a riff on our womenswear, which is very creative and confident in a handcrafted way.

Fall hues: texture layers and unexpected color combinations in Toasts’ new men’s clothing collection

The guy from Toasts is someone with a very strong sense of personal style who loves an unexpected color combination and layers of texture, Sher continues. Wear a dry-touch denim blue wool sweater and petrol green cotton corduroy single-pleated pants; an organic cotton twill jacket with a lightly brushed finish and a peat brown wool and cashmere single-breasted donkey jacket. Fair Isle wool, cable knit and Donegal wool sweaters sit alongside organic cotton tees that arrive in lavender and a color they invented in ginger, while outerwear is neat with a jacket. in quilted cotton twill with recycled polyester filling and a chunky houndstooth wool coat. Relaxed but thoughtful, his performer meets the classy off-duty actor at his best.

The collection, which they both agree to be a world away from the serious menswear of yesteryear, has been finely tuned into 27 styles that Sher has deliberated on. It’s about finding the perfect fabrics, putting them in the perfect silhouettes, and having the confidence to represent them every season, she says. When you develop too much, deliver too much, and give too much choice, that’s when you run into problems.

Fall guy: a look from the new men’s collection

The key to any successful and above all new collection, says de Rohan Willner, is to minimize waste. If you plan well and foresee well, you are actually producing for demand and not producing waste. We would all make a huge difference to the planet if companies correctly forecast the real-price demand for a range, she says, noting that seven years ago, 50% of the Toasts womenswear collection was put on sale. sale at the end of the collection’s shelf life. , a figure she reduced to 15%. We have achieved this by focusing on a team across the board and with a passionate desire to reduce waste within the industry.

It’s also about keeping the customer informed. Working closely with artisan communities from Ireland to India to preserve traditional craft methods and produce the low environmental impact organic fabrics that Toast makes is not a cheap business; on a par with womenswear, the menswear collection will sell for between 24 for a pair of socks and 495 for this houndstooth wool coat.

The amount of work that goes into sourcing products in a way that impacts the planet as negatively as possible is an art form, says de Rohan Willner, who scrutinizes everything from fibers to zippers. We are working hard to stay accessible. A lot of people would look at our prices and say [were] expensive, but for the quality of the fabric we create, it is as accessible as it gets. The end goal is to foster a thoughtful approach to product production if you explain that there is a reason behind the price, people are absolutely willing to honor people’s work.

Plus, she adds, there are men who are looking for something different, who want a brand to have integrity, who drive change, and who do it thoughtfully. Gentlemen, you have found your partner.

Timeless man: five other brands that create timeless pieces

Always chic

The French brand APC is your brand of nonchalance on the left bank. Always a must-have for an organic cotton t-shirt or a vintage fleece sweatshirt, it offers a timeless style alongside candles and books, as well as quilts he has been making in collaboration with artist Jessica Sogden since 2011. Its recent recycling program encourages customers to return their old APC clothing to any store in the world for a credit; the clothes are then donated to charity shops (apcstore.fr).

Great Danes

Based in Copenhagen, Another Aspect creates seasonal clothing that supports artisan communities around the world and examines clothing design from a whole new perspective. His recent collaboration with Grand parents the popular Instagram account that celebrates the style of seniors has bolstered their belief in taste over trends. His current collections are all made from recycled fibers and surplus fabrics such as animal corpses from furniture maker Kvadrat, which would have otherwise been disposed of (autreaspect.org).

What you see is what you get

Taking its name from Swedish for someone who lives without extravagance or abundance, Swedish brand Asket sums up the gist. He also goes the extra mile to ensure the trust of his customers. On each garment, the composition label breaks down each element so that its origin is 100% transparent. It also details the cost of pieces in its permanent collection and publishes the numbers, including its profit margin, on its website, going the extra mile for transparency (asket.com).

Nice people

Long-term staple for everyday basics, Folk finds its niche somewhere between streetwear and architect-chic, no better seen than through its collaborations with End, Daniel Johnston and popular digital design magazine, The Modern House. Its All Good By Folk collection focuses its attention on organic cottons endorsed by the non-profit Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), which is the world’s largest cotton sustainability program, while recent collections have extracted the archives to bring back designs and fabrics (folk clothing.com).

Pieces forever

If lived-in classics designed to be worn forever are your MO, you can count on MHL to deliver them. Timeless in an ever relevant way, MHL’s men’s clothing has been renowned for its understatement since its beginnings in 1970. It’s a philosophy that extends to its housewares as well. The brand joins forces with independent ceramists on its tableware; sources Dorset wood to make its cutting boards; collaborates with Anglepoise on limited edition lamps; and reissues rugs presented at the Triennale di Milano in 1951. Authentic is an understatement.