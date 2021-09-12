Exam schedule, question paper template, dress code. Details here

The National Eligibility and Entrance Examination (NEET) / NEET (UG) will take place across the country, as well as in Kuwait and Dubai today, September 12.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the entrance exam for admission to UG medical courses at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The duration of the NEET-UG 2021 exam is 180 minutes, or 3 hours.

Applicants, who will take the admission medical examination today, should keep in mind that the the following items have been prohibited inside the examination centers:

1. First, all communication devices, such as cell phones, headphones, microphones, pagers, etc.

2. No pencil boxes, geometry boxes, calculators, notepads, electronic pens, newspaper tables, plastic pouches have been allowed inside the examination centers.

3. Wristwatches, bracelets, glasses, belts, handbags, bracelets, cameras, etc. are also prohibited in NEET UG examination centers.

4. Metal objects, ornaments, microchips, food products, Bluetooth devices, etc. are also prohibited.

Candidates should be aware that examination centers will have no arrangements to retain these items. Therefore, applicants are advised to keep the above items only at home.

If a candidate is found in possession of any of the prohibited items, this will be considered a means of “unfair” practice and action will be taken against the candidate.

Additionally, the NTA also maintained a dress code for today’s exam.

Dress code for the NEET UG 2021 exam:

1. Candidates must not wear shoes. Only slippers and sandals with low heels are allowed.

2. Lightweight, long-sleeved clothing is not permitted. However, if a candidate shows up in customary or cultural attire, he must show up at least one hour before the last reporting time, i.e. 12:30 p.m.

NEET Admission Card (UG): How to download?

Step 1: Go to the neet.nta.ac.in website

Step 2: Click on the NEET Admission Card (UG) 21

Step 3: Enter your registration information and click on the “Send” option

Step 4: Download the admission card and print it

NEET (UG) is a common entrance test for admission to an undergraduate medical examination in medical institutions.

For the first, it will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Urdu, Gujarati, Odia, Telugu and Marathi.

2021 NEET (UG) question template:

The NEET exam will consist of a questionnaire containing 180 MCQs in biology (botany and zoology), physics, chemistry and physics

