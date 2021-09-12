New York Mets lose to Yankees in heartbreaking way on 20th anniversary of 9/11





NEW YORK After a long back-and-forth game, frustrated Trevor May admitted the circumstances surrounding Saturday night’s Subway Series game at Citi Field. It was the 20th anniversary of September 11. Fans witnessed a touching pre-match ceremony. On this day every year, emotions swirl for everyone. Oh, and two crosstown rivals, both battling for playoff spots in their respective leagues, were playing in front of a national crowd. This one may hurt more than others. I can really feel how a little more emotionally charged this loss can be than others, ”said May, sitting at a table on Zoom with reporters, after a difficult performance. “Trust me, I can feel it too. All I want to do is flip this table. … I’m frustrated to the point where that’s all I got. If I keep going, everything will go downhill from here on out. “ On an emotional evening, the Mets had the momentum and the lead. In front of a sold-out crowd, they wrote the perfect comeback for a day of this magnitude. Heartbreakingly, the Mets saw the game slip away late. They had a single double play late in the inning, but Javier Bez pulled it off on first base and the green light scored for the Yankees. That punch to the stomach followed another from Aaron Judge, who hammered a two-run tying home run in his second of the night outside of May, who had allowed just one run in his last 10 innings. before the explosion. The Yankees scored three runs in the eighth inning and surprised the Mets, 8-7, on Saturday at Citi Field. Not only did the Mets (71-72) miss a monumental victory on a special night, they hurt their playoff chances by failing to gain ground in the standings. They remain five games behind the Braves, who won first place. “With everything going on and the night it was,” May said, “it’s not the night you want not to be on your best thing.” Before this fatal eighth round, the Mets had shown heart, fighting and energy. They overcame an early deficit. Their pitching had put an end to the Yankees after Taijuan Walker’s rough start on his exit. They had all the ingredients for a victory, except the one that has often eluded them this season: the ability to finish. The Mets also approached atrociously. They broke a tie in third through ninth when McCann, facing Yankees’ closest Aroldis Chapman, flew to right field to end the game. An inning earlier, the Mets had two for Pete Alonso, who put a charge into a bullet that ultimately died on the warning trail for the inning final. These failures may have negated the goodwill the Mets won for the heart and the fighting they displayed earlier in the game. Those late-game failures, however, are a perfect match for how the Mets season has unfolded. “The resilience has shown itself again,” said Mets manager Luis Rojas. “We just couldn’t finish it.” Late in the second inning, after Walker served three homers in the first half, the Mets scored three runs on hits from Walker, James McCann and Kevin Pillar to reduce a five-run deficit to two. Then Bez hit a homer in the third, which set up McCann perhaps entered his signing moment as the Met, a two-run homerun to Yankees reliever Chad Green in the sixth inning. One inning later, Pillar hit a two-run single to give the Mets a two-run advantage. After the Mets made those runs to come back, McCann said “it definitely makes you feel like it’s our game to win.” “Unfortunately, we couldn’t hold on,” he added. May threw Judge high in the zone and, as Rojas said, “Power hitters like Aaron Judge won’t miss those shots.” But Aaron Loup, who replaced May, got a ball on the ground that looked like an easy brace to play. Francisco Lindor lined him up cleanly and threw to Bez for the first out to the second. Bez made an awkward turn, and the throw looked even worse. Yankees fans erupted as the go-ahead marked, while Mets fans couldn’t believe it. A few minutes after the loss, May remained frustrated. You could see it in his face, hear it in his tone. He had pitched so well recently, but stumbled in a game with added significance that he recognized. “It’s a day when you want to go out and you want to have your best stuff and you want to give the fans what they came to see,” May said. Before this eighth inning, the Yankees had no answer for the Mets’ throws. After Judge’s first home run, in the second inning, the Yankees went 0 for 16 with eight strikeouts against Walker, who completed six innings, and Seth Lugo. In seven innings, the Bronx Bombers looked defeated and lifeless. In the blink of an eye, they woke up. The Mets, on the other hand, were unable to regain momentum late. It looked like they might steal one though, when Alonso sent a ball to the middle of the pitch. Did the Mets think he was leaving the yard? “I did it,” McCann said. “I think the whole canoe did it.” “At one point I think everyone in the vault knew he was going to stay, just knowing the stadium and the starting angle.” This season, the Mets have suffered many heartbreaking losses, including a few recent. And now that they’re in the home stretch, those losses are even worse for a team that needs every win they can get. “We’re definitely at the point in the season where you look at the scoreboard, you look at the standings,” McCann said. “One night when we could have gained ground, a game that very easily could have followed us, yes it’s frustrating. But at the same time, we can’t dwell on it.” Justin Toscanois the Metsbeat writer for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all analytics, news, trades and more, please register today and download our app. E-mail:[email protected] Twitter:@justinctoscano

