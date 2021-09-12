Fashion
Calcutta: Ganesh immersion dress rehearsal for Durga Puja | Calcutta News
Although there has been a wave of Ganesh Pujas in the city and suburbs this year, the scale is far from Durga Puja, which calls for the mobilization of the police force and arrangements made for the dives by KMC. .
Ganesh Puja is said to have given the organizers of Durga Puja and other larger festivals some sort of model to work on. Organizers and revelers should be as responsible as government agencies when it comes to the Covid season festivities.
By a rough estimate, there were nearly 1,200 Ganesh Pujas in Kolkata this year, many of which were in complexes. Residents of our neighboring block organized Ganesh Puja and held meetings with cops and civic authorities, who provided a list of dos and don’ts. We celebrated on Friday, but we also observed the guidelines so that we could plan the Durga Puja in our block, said Debi Prasad Ghosh, secretary of AC Block in New Town.
Ganesh Pujas’ visit helped us understand the gaps we will need to fill for Durga Puja, said Bapi Haldar, chair of a Durga Puja committee in North Calcutta.
Cops and KMC officials are also treating Ganesh’s immersion, most of which is scheduled for Sunday, as the dress rehearsal for next month’s main event. Ganesh’s deployment, immersion routes and immersion rules will come in handy when diving at Durga Puja, an officer said.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kolkata/ganesh-immersion-dress-rehearsal-for-durga-puja/articleshow/86125881.cms
