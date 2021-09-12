Man criticizes group of women for wearing bikini on the beach





In a shocking incident, a beachgoer criticized a group of women for wearing bikinis he believed to be “pornographic”. The women shared the man’s video on TikTok and the video has been viewed over a million times. The video was secretly filmed by user Mia, who posts under @ggarbagefairy. In the video, you can see the man later identified as Logan Dorn, walk up to the women and say, “Why are you dressing this way? “It’s a thong and it’s a bra, consider young guys, they don’t need to see porn right in front of their eyes.” One woman replied, “We are not coming to disturb you. Please leave us alone, kindly. I am at the beach in a swimsuit. Logan, who was visiting the beach with his family, said: “You display your things.” The woman replied: “I am not showing anything, do not look at me. Close your eyes.” Logan added, “You look around and you are the only thing that stands out,” to which a woman replied, “So why are you looking at me? Logan then tells the women’s group that in the United States there is “freedom of speech” and if “the men of God do not stand up, society will fall apart because there is no morality. “. The women responded by saying that they are atheists, Logan says that not believing in God does not mean that they have to “show their bodies” and that they have to put on “clothes”. He adds: “I am telling the truth. Your body will never satisfy, the physical will never satisfy. There is a desire in each of your hearts to be seen. The reason you show your body is to say “am I pretty enough?” One woman slammed Logan saying, “We’re really pretty pretty”, while another firmly told him to “f *** off”. Logan, responded to the video with his own video saying, “I just wanted to share my side of the story on a video that goes viral about me and that says I harass women, or scold them or things of. this nature. I had just got out of the water and a family member said to me ‘Hey we have to move out, there are college age women here showing too much and I don’t want my son or daughter see these things. ‘

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/viral/report-that-s-a-thong-and-that-s-a-bra-man-slams-group-of-women-for-wearing-bikini-on-beach-video-goes-viral-2910753

