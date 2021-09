Psychedelic fashion trends were everywhere NYFW S / S 22

In 2018, the book by Michael Pollans How to change your mind overcome the New York Times bestseller list, recounting the authors’ experience in micro-dosing LSD. He certainly wasn’t the first creative to turn to psychedelics for inspiration, but he found himself at the forefront of a cultural shift of interest around these substances. This season, New York Fashion Week has followed suit, once again putting her in the creative spotlight, lightly incorporating tie-dye and even mushrooms into their Spring / Summer 2022 designs. Whatever your stance, there’s no denying the presence of trippy designs on the catwalks, a continuation of the swirls, checks and references from the ’60s and’ 70s that have dominated the collections over the past year. It should also come as no surprise that after some 18 months at home, few ways to let off steam and few excuses to have fun with fashion, designers are offering fashion as a vehicle of escape. Perhaps the most literal take on the trend has been Friday Night at the Brandon Maxwell Show. Upon entering the presentation, guests entered a black-lit Brooklyn warehouse with mushroom posters plastered on the walls. The clothes, which stayed true to Maxwell’s signature preppy aesthetic, included monochrome and candy-colored swirl pieces as well as sweatshirts with mushrooms in the front and center. Maxwell explained in a YouTube video that it was a happy collection that he would have been afraid to show six years ago: I am not afraid today, I feel good. At Rodarte, mushroom prints reappeared, but the collection also leaned into cultural cues from the ’70s, ending the show with a group of solid nude dresses that had a cult feel when presented together. Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the sisters behind the Los Angeles-based brand, played with their hometown sunshine with quirky, lightweight designs. Unafraid to get creative and lean into the adornment, the duo also showcased an alien emblazoned look that felt like an illustration imagined on a trip, albeit a good or bad is not too clear. At Monse, the mushrooms reappeared as part of an original print that also featured climbers, televisions, and flowers, an assortment that, while quirky, matched the bill from ready-made labels to clothing from work and clothing (the brand has already presented equally unusual board games and clocks). Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim found inspiration for the collection in the trips that have both supported the pandemic, and they’ve thoughtfully put them all together in one mash-up. Monse

