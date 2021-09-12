Robert Redford’s watch collection completed his style both on and off screen





During the 1960s and 1970s, American cinema was dominated by three incredibly handsome and stylish men: Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, and Robert Redford, all of whom wore steel Rolex watches both on and off the screen. . Newman helped give birth to the legend of the Rolex Daytona, while McQueen, whose personal watch was a steel Rolex Submariner, is perhaps more associated with the TAG Heuer Monaco 1133 from the racing film. Le Mans. Less well known, perhaps, is Robert Redford’s enduring love for the Rolex Submariner ref 1680 in the so-called Red Sub iteration, in which the Submariner script on the watch face is in red rather than white. The Red Sub is one of those rare aesthetic deviations that drive collectors crazy and with the help of the internet you too can disappear into an endless vortex of nerdery regarding the various iterations of Submariner. But we won’t do it here, thank goodness. The rugged, reliable and, yes, beautiful beauty of a Rolex Submariner seems so perfectly matched to Redford’s on-screen personality and IRL personality that it fits Hollywood heaven. Alongside a pair of aviators, blue jeans, a raised-collar pea coat, the stainless steel Rolex Submariner (red or otherwise) is a key part of the rugged 1960s and 1970s Hollywood style that Redford embodies wonderfully. It’s hard to imagine, but once upon a time there were prominent Hollywood actors who wore their own watches in the movies. The Red Sub can be seen in three Redford films: First, in the 1972 political comedy The candidate and also in the years 1979 The electric rider. But it was his turn as the investigative reporter who exposed the Watergate scandal, Bob Woodward, in the 1976s. All Male Presidents that the Red Sub legend really takes hold. How much a struggling journalist can afford a Rolex probably deserves his own investigation, until you find out that it was in fact Redford’s personal watch bought with his own money and not, as is commonly known. previously thought, of Woodwards. The shark hunter Doxa The other moment of the Redford watch arrives in the years 1975 Three days of the condor, in which he plays a CIA agent caught in an assassination attempt. He wears a Doxa Shark Hunter attached to a thick black belt strap. Next to that thick mop of lush blonde hair, soft collars and lapels, the watch and chunky bracelet perfectly embody the shagadelic style of the 1970s. The watch was referenced in the years 2019 Once upon a time in hollywood when Brad Pitts’ character also wears a large sports watch attached to a belt strap. Again, the watch and bracelet are both believed to be Redford’s and are another example of his fearless sense of style that helped define the decade. Now read Dave’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is an ode to his friendship with Stormzy Frank Oceans Richard Mille RM 37-01 is as unconventional as he is The Arnold Schwarzeneggers watch collection is as action packed as you’d expect

