From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Fashion Hits and Failures (September 6-12)





Celebrities never fail to stand out with their flawless fashion. Time and time again we see them perform mind-blowing, absolutely amazing sets. This week, too, a bunch of stars have been spotted in the city. Take a look at which look was successful and who missed this week.

Parineeti chopra Parineeti Chopra was a magnificent sight. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Parineeti Chopra looked absolutely stunning as she wore a white strappy top and flared back jeans. She completed her look with black flats, silver hoops and a black handbag. Deepika padukone Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Deepika Padukone’s look was casual and chic as she wore a long, solid white kurta with loose blue jeans. She teamed the look with a pair of white sneakers and hoops. Sarah Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Sara Ali Khan looked ethereal as she donned a white Anarkali suit with floral trims. She paired this beautiful set with earrings and jootis. Nora Fathi Nora at the screening of a film. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Nora Fatehi can wear any look with style and ease. She looked gorgeous in that black tank top and cropped skinny jeans. She paired it with printed shoes and a brown shoulder bag. Mrinal Thakur Mrunal Thakur smiles at the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT:Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in this asymmetric floral print dress. She paired the look with a pair of white shoes and her hair left open in curls. Mallika Sherawat Mallika Sherawat looked bright and beautiful. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Mallika Sherawat looked shiny and beautiful as she slipped into this cute bright blue pleated dress that featured a v-neckline. She paired it with silver stiletto heels and hoops. Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez has kept the chic because she was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Jacqueline Fernandez looked bold and chic in this powder blue pantsuit that she teamed with printed stiletto heels. She carried a shoulder bag and left her hair open in a side partition. Ananya Panday Ananya Panday looked gorgeous as she was bloated. (Source: Varinder Chawla) STROKE: Ananya Panday looked lovely in this all-white ensemble consisting of a white top with a crossed neckline and white flared pants. A brown belt completed this look. Alaya F Alaya F kept it casual and comfortable. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Alaya F stayed casual and chic as she wore a gorgeous white top with ripped blue jeans. She teamed the look with a pair of white sneakers and hoops. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

