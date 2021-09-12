Priyanka Chopra or Kim Kardashian, who better wore the daring Balenciaga dress? | Fashion trends





Remember Priyanka Chopra’s red second skin stretch satin Balenciaga dress with knife ankle boots she wore for her husband Nick Jonas’ music video, Spaceman? The look, complemented by Priyanka’s effortless sensuality, created quite an uproar in the fashion world. Well, now a fashion coincidence has given us another similar look, and it stars Hollywood socialite and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian. Who wore it best, Kim Kardashian or Priyanka Chopra? (Instagram) Kim recently attended a dinner party in Malibu wearing the same Balenciaga dress Priyanka Chopra chose for Nick’s music video, but in black. While orchestrating one of her home shoots before heading to her friend’s birthday party, Kim slipped into the tight black all-in-one dress from Demna’s Balenciaga fall / winter 2020 collection. Gvasalia. Looked: + ALSO READ: Photos: Priyanka Chopra ignites the internet with the latest photos from the photoshoot Kim’s look for the evening included an asymmetric silk satin top that featured a plunging neckline and a sculpting silhouette. The floor-sweeping cloak, tied around her waist and neck, added another layer of drama. The evening look also included custom black heeled slippers and opera gloves. Kim added a matrix rocket with a pair of black sunglasses. She was also carrying an ornate top handle mini bag. As for Priyanka, she had shared several BTS (behind the scenes) photos from the set of Spaceman that showed her in the red Balenciaga dress. The Matrix Resurrections star’s red look featured a one-shoulder top with a dramatic train, opera gloves and a neckline. She also wore the infamous heeled slippers. + Who do you think wore the wrap dress style the best? Well, we think both women looked exceptionally beautiful in this architecturally constructed evening dress. Besides The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka also has Text For You and Citadel in the works. She will also be part of Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark the return to directing of Farhan Akhtar. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/priyanka-chopra-or-kim-kardashian-who-wore-the-daring-balenciaga-dress-better-101631433454460.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos