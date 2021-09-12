Emma Raducanu, 18, dons black dress and sneakers as she shows off Grand Slam trophy

Emma Raducanu cut an elegant figure as she stepped out in a sparkling black dress to celebrate her standout win at the US Open last night.

The 18-year-old, from Kent, won one of Britain’s biggest sporting victories in Saturday’s thrilling final, becoming the country’s first female Grand Slam champion in 44 years.

The tennis sensation, who had her A level earlier this year, became the first Briton to win a major since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 and is the first qualifier to triumph in a Grand Slam, be it on the men’s side. or in women.

Looking euphoric after her victory, the sports star showed off her trophy to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in a shimmering black number which she paired with a pair of white sneakers.

Looking euphoric after her victory, the sports star showed off her trophy at her press conference in a glittering black number which she paired with a pair of white sneakers

Emma was thrilled to show off her Grand Slam trophy after her stunning victory in last night’s game

Emma kept her look simple, pairing the sleeveless black dress with delicate gold drop earrings and a matching bracelet.

Her brunette tresses were kept loose around her shoulders and the tennis star showed off her glowing natural skin tone with minimal makeup.

At the conference, a cheerful Emma praised the performance of her opponent Leylah and said she was proud of herself for “overcoming adversity” during both sets.

Life will never be the same for the teenager as she claims a check for $ 1.8million – more than all of her career earnings to date – and skyrocketing the rankings from 150 to 23

“I thought from the start I knew it would be a very difficult game,” said Emma. “Leylah played amazing tennis, knocking out a lot of the top ten this week.

“So I knew I really had to bring my game in and I was trying to focus as much as I could on one point at a time and there were some really good battles.

“I really had to dig deep to face a lot of adversity in both sets so I’m really proud of how I managed to stay and come out in the end.”

When asked what it was like to hold the Grand Slam trophy in her hands, Emma continued, “It’s an absolute dream. You just have visions of yourself going to the box, hugging everything. world in your arms, celebrating.

Emma kissed the trophy at the conference as she did after her outstanding victory in Saturday night’s game

The tennis sensation beamed through photographers as she posed with her trophy at her press conference last night

Emma appeared on the moon as she smiled with her trophy at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

“This is something you always think about and always work for and for this moment to really happen, I am so grateful to my team here with me and all the people who have supported me throughout this journey. . “

Millions of people at home were watching, including the Queen who sent a letter from Balmoral, writing: “This is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and a testament to your hard work and dedication.”

She was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who hailed her “mind-blowing performances and her historic Grand Slam victory!”

Emma kept her appearance simple as she celebrated her victory at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

When asked what it was like to hold the Grand Slam trophy in her hands, Emma continued: “It’s an absolute dream”

Boris Johnson said “we are all extremely proud of you” in praising the “extraordinary skill, poise and courage of Raducanu”.

Tennis experts announced the victory not only as a historic triumph for a British player, but as a historic victory for the sport.

“It’s a miracle,” said former Wimbledon champion Chris Evert. “He’s a kid no one had ever heard of until a few weeks ago. Now she is the biggest name in the sport. She stole all of our hearts.

After her victory, Raducanu fell to the ground crying with joy before kissing her silver trophy and beaming in front of the 24,000 adoring fans inside the Arthur Ashe.

Emma was thrilled with her victory, revealing that she had already had “visions” of when she won the sporting event.

The Briton said: “Thank you to everyone here in New York for making me feel at home from my first qualifying game until the final. Leylah will always play great tennis and always fight, I knew that I had to dig deep.

“I think it shows that the future of women’s tennis and the depth of the game right now is so great. I think every player in the women’s draw definitely has a chance to win in any tournament.

“I hope the next generation can follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest legends,” she added, naming Billie Jean King, who presented her with the trophy.