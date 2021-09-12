No long sleeves, no shoes: strict dress code for NEET 2021 applicants





The national medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, will be held today from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in 202 cities across the country. Around 16 lakh candidates are expected to take the exam on Sunday. While many precautionary measures will be taken in view of the Covid-19 situation, certain strict rules have also been put in place to put an end to any form of cheating. The NEET admission card includes guidelines related to Covid that students must follow, but it is the strict dress code, which includes various restrictions for applicants, that has attracted a lot of attention. Female candidates are not allowed to wear long sleeves, clothing with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches or large buttons. Slippers, sandals with low heels are allowed, while shoes are not allowed. Any type of jewelry such as earrings, nose rings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets and anklets are strictly prohibited. Male applicants were asked to wear half-sleeved shirts, T-shirts, slacks, and plain slacks. Zipped pockets, large buttons and clothing with elaborate embroidery are not allowed. Closed-toe shoes are not permitted and candidates must wear slippers or other simple shoes with thin soles.

