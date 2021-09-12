Jagmeet Singh: the ex-lawyer and TikTok star who could overthrow Trudeau | Canada

Hit’s the most valued national political leader in Canada, wears well-tailored suits, has honored the pages of a men’s fashion magazine and is followed by celebrity fans on social media. And it’s not Justin Trudeau.

As Canada heads to the polls after a controversial early election by Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP Progressive Party (NDP), has quickly become Canada’s most affable politician and a powerful figure who is unlikely to become Prime Minister. .

On this last point, Singh and the party leaders disagree. He argues that, like other leaders, he is competing for a chance to rule when the country votes on September 20. But while the former human rights lawyer may end up falling victim to a multi-party system that rewards Trudeau’s liberals and conservatives, he could achieve kingmaker status.

Its appeal to voters comes as Trudeau has stumbled in the polls. Polls have shown that up to three-quarters of Canadians disagree with holding an election during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The Prime Minister is three points behind his conservative rival Erin OToole. The rookie Conservative leader has spent weeks bridging the political gap between his party and the Liberals in power.

On the left, however, Singh seeks to widen that gap. Delivering on promises to make prescription drugs accessible to all Canadians, reducing emissions to 50% of 2005 levels by 2030, canceling student loan debt and tackling inflated housing and rental markets , Singh’s campaign has enjoyed a slight increase in support since the election was called. end of August.

On TikTok, culture is very playful and light. And Jagmeet played on it. This makes it accessible Wave Wyld, Social Media Consultant

With his youth and charisma, Singh, 42, has been compared to Trudeau, a leader criticized for emphasizing optics rather than substance and politics. But on a recent visit to the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan, where 751, Singh drew a line between himself and the Liberal leader: I’m not Justin Trudeau. I do not like him. I have lived a different life. I understand the pain of not being valued, of not being worth anything. Indigenous peoples have been made to feel this for so long. And I promise you that I will be different.

Born in Scarborough, Ont., Singh spent much of his youth relocating after his father Jagtaran, a psychiatrist, took on jobs at different hospitals. Jagtaran became an alcoholic and abusive towards Jagmeet and his younger brother Gurratan. Following an incident with their father, Jagmeet, then in college, took Gurratan to live with him.

Gurratan recently said: I was getting a little scared, frankly, and anxious at home. And Jagmeet, sort of, at the perfect time, took me to London, Ontario. Now a provincial politician and advisor to his older brother, Gurratan added: He didn’t want me to feel those emotions again. The couple lived together in a small apartment, with Jagmeet holding multiple jobs while juggling his college work.

Jagmeet Singh’s story of persistence in the face of adversity and his knack for mingling with crowds made him a big favorite when the party voted for a new leader in 2017.

But her first honeymoon was short-lived: NDP veterans fled amid internal feuds and backstabbing. The party lost money, and low poll numbers suggested Singh would have to fight hard to both win a seat in parliament and prevent the party from splitting nationally.

Its popularity skyrocketed after a powerful debate performance in the 2019 election, but there was little the cash-strapped party could do to capitalize on the success. Two years later, and with much more funding, Singh’s face is plastered on billboards, public transport, social media, and new posts. Jagmeet booty, including T-shirts celebrating the Jagmeet UpriSingh. It also has a huge follow on TikTok, where his videos, ranging from political reviews to clips of him skateboarding, regularly get millions of views.

Justin Trudeau on the election campaign Friday. He has been criticized for calling early elections during a pandemic. Photograph: Carlos Osorio / Reuters

It is a personality driven app. If you have charisma and you have personality in front of the camera, this will benefit you. said Wave Wyld, a Toronto-based TikTok consultant. There aren’t a lot of politicians on TikTok.

In contrast, she points out that the Trudeaus use photo ops rather than videos, pointing out the different ways they interact with social media.

The Trudeaus don’t make entertaining and compelling videos. He just talks to the camera in a professional and serious tone about what he stands for, she said. But on TikTok, the culture is very playful and light. And Jagmeet also starred in that. This lets them understand that you don’t take yourself too seriously on the app.

But TikTok views don’t mean much unless Singh can convert them into votes. In Canada’s parliamentary system, where the country elects local candidates to the House of Commons instead of voting for party leaders, Singh’s favor does not get him far.

People often see the NDP as a third party, not an alternative to government, said Lori Turnbull, professor of political science at Dalhousie University. Singh’s ability to increase his popularity is at its peak because people don’t think they are going to form a government. The electoral system is not his friend.

Barring a political miracle, his party is set to win far less than the 170 seats needed for a majority that puts the NDP in third place. But if the poll’s projections prove correct and a minority government is elected, Singh could hold the balance of power in Ottawa.

For the past two years his party has supported the Liberals. Singh says his party won concessions on emergency coronavirus benefits, but Turnbull says he didn’t go far enough. He should have been harder on Trudeau. He should have had more to show for NDP support, she said.

In the last election, Singh refused to work with then-Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. But this time around, he said he was ready to work with OToole on policies that both sides see as priorities, including child care and housing.

A change in Trudeau’s political fate could produce a scenario in which the Conservatives win more seats than the Liberals, but still need the support of another party to rule.

Singh doesn’t want to be in the back seat of the liberal car. He wants a presence in policy making, Turnbull said. If he and OToole feel like they can take Trudeau down, it might be too juicy a prospect to pass up.