Catherine Zeta-Jones transforms blonde hair into a low-cut gold dress in captivating pic

Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share a captivating photo of herself with blonde hair and wearing a glitzy gold dress



Catherine zeta jones has a fabulous sense of style and over the years she has experimented with many different looks for the job.

And to mark the end of the week, the Chicago The star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback pic of herself rocking blonde hair.

The photo was taken from his film Intolerable cruelty, and the star looked elegant in a gold V-neck dress.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks amazing in a bikini while hula hooping in Spain

The Hollywood star was inundated with messages from her followers who were quick to compliment her appearance. “You are absolutely gorgeous!” one wrote, while another commented: “What a beauty! A third added: “Such a beautiful photo.”

The award-winning actress doesn’t take herself too seriously and shared a very candid photo of her current hair situation days before.

In the photo, Catherine’s long brown hair was indomitable and wild, and she captioned the image, “So how is your hair doing today? #Doblondeshavemorefun.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked amazing as a blonde

The actress typically wears her hair straight, so fans were surprised to see her natural locks, but many have commented on her resting look, telling her to wear it like this more often.

Catherine recently returned to New York after spending the summer in Spain with her family.

The actress and her husband Michael Douglas have a luxurious vacation home in Mallorca and have spent their days relaxing in the garden and swimming in the sea.

Hollywood star’s youngest child Carys left for college

During the trip, Catherine’s family from Wales also joined them, including her parents and niece Ava Zeta.

The May darling buds The actress had not seen her family since the start of the pandemic and has more than made up for lost time with them.

Shortly after returning to the United States, Catherine motioned for her two children to go to college. The actress shared an upbeat social media post marking the milestone, writing, “First day of college class today for freshman and senior alias Carys and Dylan. every second. I love you and I’m so proud of you. “

Catherine with her husband Michael Douglas and their family

The post was accompanied by a photo of the siblings kissing on a street believed to be in Rhode Island, where Dylan attends Brown University, and arrived just days after Catherine admitted she was in tears helping Carys pack his bags.

Posting to her 3.8 million subscribers, the Hollywood actress said the milestone has prompted her to revisit old family videos.

