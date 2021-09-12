Fashion
Emma Raducanu kisses US Open trophy after changing to black dress to celebrate sensational triumph
EMMA RADUCANU embraced the US Open trophy after scoring a sensational Grand Slam victory.
The 18-year-old swapped her tennis gear for a glitzy black dress to celebrate one of Britain’s best ALREADY sporting victories.
After winning a stunning 1.8 million jackpot by beating Leylah Fernandez in the final, Raducanu posed in front of New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium with his trophy last night.
Raducanu entered the US Open as a qualifier but left as the champion after a three-week whirlwind.
And she insists that’s just the start.
Raducanu said: “Whatever comes my way, I am ready to face it.
“I have great people around me to accompany me in these times.
“They brought me here and I’m very excited to celebrate with them and to come home and see everyone.”
Canadian-born Raducanu, whose mother and father are Chinese and Romanian, did not have her parents in the crowd for her historic victory due to travel issues with Covid, but had the support of her team in the United States .
And she had the nation’s support in the UK, with the Queen leading the way in congratulations.
Incredible footage shows her hometown of Bromley bursting with joy after seeing her make history on television.
Raducanu said: “It meant everything to receive a message from His Majesty.
“She is such a great inspiration and role model for the whole country, so to have a note of her I am extremely honored and very grateful that she noticed my tennis.
“I can’t believe it, maybe I’ll frame this letter.”
Raducanu silenced a crowd from New York who strongly encouraged Canada’s Fernandez to win 6-4 6-3.
She told her own fans in a video message: “Thank you very much for all your support over the past three weeks and for coming on game day.
“I really appreciate it, it got me through some very difficult times so thank you very much and I hope to see you here again soon.”
Raducanu is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam in 44 years and the first to qualify to win a singles title.
Surprisingly, she didn’t drop a SINGLE define all tournaments.
Raducanu was born in Canada before her parents moved to the UK when she was two years old.
