NFL Week 1 injury report: Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler expected to dress, but playing time in question

Week 1 of what will officially be the longest regular season in NFL history has arrived, and luckily for fantasy managers, the injury report is relatively light. Understandably, that won’t be true for many weeks into the season, but most teams appear to be pretty healthy in terms of injuries not ending the season at the start of the 2021 campaign. Notable names that seem to tend to make decisions during the game, with more clarity to be gleaned as the morning unfolds. Without further ado, let’s move on to the season’s opening injury landscape:

More Help from Week 1: Start ‘Em & Sit’ Em: All Positions | Starts & Sits, Sleepers & Busts |QB preview|RB preview|WR preview| Preview TE | Sleepers

Week 1 Injuries



Cornerbacks

Security

Defensive linemen

Linebackers