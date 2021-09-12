Fashion
NFL Week 1 injury report: Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler expected to dress, but playing time in question
Week 1 of what will officially be the longest regular season in NFL history has arrived, and luckily for fantasy managers, the injury report is relatively light. Understandably, that won’t be true for many weeks into the season, but most teams appear to be pretty healthy in terms of injuries not ending the season at the start of the 2021 campaign. Notable names that seem to tend to make decisions during the game, with more clarity to be gleaned as the morning unfolds. Without further ado, let’s move on to the season’s opening injury landscape:
Week 1 Injuries
Key defensive players
- Jaguars Tre Herndon (knee) won’t play in the AFC South’s season opener Sunday against the Texans.
- 49ers Emmanuel Moseley (knee) is uncertain whether to prepare for Sunday’s Week 1 battle against the Lions after missing practice all week.
- The Colts’ Xavier Rhodes (calf) will not play in the season opener Sunday interconference battle against the Seahawks.
- The Crows’ Jimmy Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Raiders.
- The Crows’ Marcus Peters will be placed on the end-of-season injury list after tearing his ACL in training on Thursday.
The Chiefs Tyrant mathieu was activated from the reserve / COVID-19 list on Saturday but remains questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns.
Browns’ Grant Delpit (hamstrings) is questionable for Sunday’s Week 1 battle against the Chiefs.
The Bears’ Tashaun Gipson (rear) is questionable for Sunday night’s season opener against the Rams.
The Bears’ Eddie Jackson (wrist) is questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Rams.
Texans Lonnie Johnson (thigh) won’t play in Sunday’s Week 1 divisional battle against the Jaguars.
The Patriots Jalen Mills (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s AFC East season opener against the Dolphins.
Eagles’ Rodney McLeod (knee) won’t play in Sunday’s Week 1 conference game against the Falcons.
- Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney (illness) It’s questionable playing in the AFC’s season opener rematch against the Chiefs on Sunday, but ended the week with limited practice.
The Vikings’ Anthony Barr (knee) will not play in Sunday’s season opener against the Bengals.
The Broncos Bradley Chubb (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s Week 1 interconference battle against the Giants.
The Steelers Alex Highsmith (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Bills, but ended the week with full practice on Friday.
The Bears’ Khalil Mack (groin) is questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Rams, but ended the week with full practice on Friday.
The Packers Za’Darius Smith (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Saints and ended the week with a missed practice.
Sources
