Corey surprises Evelin with an old and dirty wedding dress





Corey Rathgeber shocks many 90 Day Fianc fans by surprising Evelin Villegas with a dirty old wedding dress he brought from America.

90 day fianc: the other waystar Corey Rathgeber surprised bride-to-be, Evelin Villegas, with a dirty and worn old wedding dress. After being in an intermittent relationship for years, the couple finally decided to get married. This 90 day fiancéthe duo first met when Corey was on vacation in Ecuador. Evelin saw him on the beach, and the two started talking. Little by little, Corey and Evelin officially became a couple in 2014. However, Corey then returned to the United States and the couple began their long-distance relationship. During this time, Corey spent around $ 40,000 on his girlfriend and family. However, Evelin explained that he was investing this money in his cocktail bar. She even came to America on a six-month tourist visa to see if she could settle in America with Corey. At the end of the visa, she decided that she couldn’t live far from Ecuador. So Corey left his life in America and moved to Ecuador, and the couple got engaged. Despite communication problems and infidelity scandals, they plan to tie the knot in a few months. Evelin, who never wanted to get married or have children, is excited about her marriage.

Related: 90 Day Fianc: Why Evelin & Corey’s Return Is So Controversial A promo for the next episode of 90 day fianc: the other way Season 3 shows Evelin searching for wedding dress options with her sisters. After seeing her, Corey goes to the back room and pulls out a dirty old dress he brought from America about a year ago. He removes the dust from the clothes bag and decides to give it as a gift to his future wife. Discover the video published by90 day fiancé on Instagram: TLC star Corey looked very excited as she opened the bag and was convinced Evelin would like it. Evelin and her sisters didn’t react much and asked if it was a ball gown. During a confessional, Evelin said that this is a “really horrible, old and dirty dress.“She even found a hole in the dress, but Corey suggested she try it. When Evelin asked, Corey revealed that the dress was not part of a family tradition. The Washington native then finally admitted that it was ‘it was his sister’s ball gown. Speaking to the cameras, Corey explained that he went shopping for wedding dresses with his mother in America about a year ago. But the dresses were quite expensive. He even visited a second hand dress store but couldn’t find the cheapest options. Numerous 90 day fiancé Fans generally think Evelin is ungrateful, and some have even accused her of ripping Corey off with an expensive wedding. But this time Corey received criticism from fans. After seeing him give Evelin a dirty old dress, many fans believe he gave it a bad shot. Numerous 90 day fiancé viewers are now advising the bride-to-be to let Evelin know if he doesn’t have any money for an extravagant wedding. 90 day fianc: the other way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC. Next: 90 Day Fianc: Evelin Slammed By Viewers For Never Appreciating Corey Source:90 day fiancé/ Instagram 90 day fianc: Charlie and Megan Potthast dating timeline alarms fans

About the Author Neha nathani

(1853 articles published)

Neha Nathani is a reality TV writer at Screen Rant, and she loves it! She has always been passionate about storytelling and story writing. But when she’s not writing, she’s playing with her cats or trying new dance moves. More from Neha Nathani

