How Re / Done Became The Brand For Sustainable Jeans Fashion Insiders Can’t Live Without

Upcycling is everywhere these days, but when Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur first launched a Los Angeles-based denim brand Re / Done in 2014, it was still a fairly new concept for the fashion industry. When we started we just wanted to take vintage Levis, take them apart and create new fits with them, says Barron. Vogue by telephone. Fast forward to today, and Re / Dones’ pioneering approach has helped him achieve cult status among fashion insiders, with the likes of Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Kristen Stewart. on the long list of top fans. The secret of its enormous success? Each pair of her upcycled jeans is completely unique. From the start, people liked the fact that we gave them individuality, explains the brand’s co-founder. Re / Done fall / winter 2021. Now, however, Re / Done is working hard to reduce its environmental impact as much as possible. In fact, his last responsibility report, released earlier this month, revealed that the brand had diverted a staggering 233,700 garments from landfills. This includes recycling 163,600 pairs of vintage Levis and saving over 2.5 million gallons of water (jeans production can use a large amount of water, due to the production of cotton and water-intensive dyeing techniques). Of course, sustainability has increasingly become a major selling point, even if it was not intentionally part of the brand’s ethics in the beginning. We didn’t think we were doing anything sustainable, because in 2014 the conversation wasn’t [where] it is now, Barron continues. Since launching seven years ago, Re / Done has expanded into other product categories, from recycled leather jackets to vintage-inspired t-shirts via a long-term collaboration with American brand Hanes. Barron says all clothing that isn’t made from recycled materials is produced responsibly (t-shirts are currently made from a recycled cotton blend, for example), with the brand calling these pieces vintage. from the future. While upcycling remains central to the company’s identity, Re / Done also strives to extend the life of its garments by offering free lifetime denim repairs for customers who register their jeans in. line. Earlier this year, the brand also launched a resale service in the United States, called Re / Sell, which allows customers to sell their Re / Done denim in exchange for store credit. Re / Done fall / winter 2021. Our community loves the idea of ​​reselling, so we just opened it up, explains Barron, adding: We call it the third life, we created a second life with Levis, now we can create a third life. Given Re / Done’s success to date, we can also see his jeans have many lives beyond that. Re / Done distressed high-rise straight-leg jeans Re / Done patchwork cropped jeans

