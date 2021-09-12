Candice Swanepoel exudes glamor in a tight red dress

Candice Swanepoel exuded glamor as she donned a bodycon red dress at the Gray Goose party during New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The South African model, 32, looked amazing in the stunning vintage Gucci ensemble that featured eyelets in the middle.

The sexy number had a mermaid style skirt that showed off her enviable figure while wearing black heeled sandals.

Her mid-length caramel locks were styled with a deep side parting and fell over one shoulder in soft curls.

Her makeup showcased her natural beauty with a sweep of brown eyeshadow on her lids and a clear, smooth lip gloss on her full pout.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel simply accessorized with little hoops in her lobes and a ring on her index finger.

Candice was spotted by a talent scout at the age of 15 and quickly established a career as a sought-after fashion and lingerie model.

She was first hired by Victoria’s Secret in 2007, gaining her wings three years later.

In 2013, she was the cover model for the Victoria’s Secret Swim Catalog and in the same year, she was chosen to wear the Fantasy Bra at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Once one of the most glamorous brands in the world, Victoria’s Secret has had to contend with years of plummeting sales and continued backlash due to its lack of diversity,

The company finally succumbed in 2019 when it canceled its famous annual parade.

And now he has unveiled a new list of spokespersons that included Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, married to musician Nick Jonas, and American football star and LGBTQ advocate Megan Rapinoe.

A source told Page Six that the women would not pose in lingerie, but “would instead appear on a podcast and in marketing materials for the takeover brand.”

Chopra and Rapinoe would join Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elsesser and journalist Amanda de Cadenet, who is expected to host a 10-episode podcast where women will share their stories.