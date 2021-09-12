Photos: Parklife 2021 fashion highlights, trends and best dressed as the festival enters day two





It’s the biggest music festival on Manchester’s cultural calendar and Parklife festival-goers have spent months planning their outfits. The Heaton Park venue is once again filled with colorful costumes, mesh coveralls and bucket hats as the festival enters its second day. 80,000 people a day attend Parklife again this year, which has moved to new dates in September rather than its usual weekend in June. Read more: Parklife 2021 footage as 80,000 people flock to Heaton Park for the second day of the festival Despite milder temperatures – the weather has peaked at around 18 degrees so far and rain is forecast for Sunday – skimpy outfits still reign supreme. We’ve rounded up some of the top fashion trends we saw on location at Parklife 2021. Flares





(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Colorful flared pants were a key trend in 2021, from sheer mesh pants to 1970s prints. Luckily the weather has behaved so far otherwise there will be some very muddy hems walking around later. Psychedelic prints



(Image: ABNM Photography)





(Image: ABNM Photography)

There are strong ’60s and’ 70s vibes at Heaton Park this weekend. Swirling colorful prints and fabrics were everywhere, in shorts, dresses, pants and tops. Very mini dresses



(Image: ABNM Photography)

The hems have crept higher again this year, with tiny tiny dresses, a very popular fashion trend. Festival goers flaunt their tanned legs despite the cooler temperatures. Crazy glasses



(Image: Manchester Evening News)

We’ve seen goggles, ski masks, giant sunglasses, and even those weird steampunk-style goggles situations. Parklife enthusiasts got very creative with their specs this year. hawaiian shirts



(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Menswear is never as exciting as womenswear, but the boys all pulled out their best Hawaiian shirts for this weekend. There are loud floral shirts all over the dance floors. Bra tops



(Image: ABNM Photography)

It’s not just the hems that have gotten even smaller this year – many Parklife attendees have opted for bra tops for their outfits. Paired with denim shorts, bike shorts, or those ubiquitous flares, they’re definitely a must-have fashion item for festivals. Thigh high boots



(Image: ABNM Photography)

Garters, cut-out shorts and safety harnesses gave the festival some real Lara Croft vibe in its year. Even headliner Megan Thee Stallion had leather wrapped around her thighs yesterday on the main stage. Get the latest news – from food and drink to music and nightlife – straight to your inbox with our daily newsletter.

