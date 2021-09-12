Pokemon GO adds Furfrou for Fashion Week





The season of mischief is well underway and Pokémon GO players have already had the chance to participate in exciting events and special research opportunities in early September. As the month continues, it’s time to start looking forward to upcoming events, like Fashion Week 2021, which will keep the hype going until the rest of September. The AR mobile game has featured a Fashion Week event for the past few years, but its features may seem a little more exciting than usual this time around. Not only will Pokémon GO will offer new avatar items and trendy new outfits for some Pokémon, but the game will also launch a new Pokémon during the event. RELATED: Pokemon GO Best Mega Slowbro Raid Counters (September 2021) The original explanation and teaser for this year’s Fashion Week event hinted that a new Pokedex entry would be available during the event, but the hint was a bit too vague to speculate precisely who it would be. Now, the original teaser of a “fluffy and fashionable friend” has an accompanying teaser image, which helps narrow down the options a bit. While Niantic has yet to officially confirm which Pokémon will debut in plain text, the figure image definitely seems to match Furfrou. This Gen 6 Normal-type Pokémon did not appear in PoGO yet and definitely seems to match the teasers. This year’s Fashion Week event runs from September 21-28 and promises that “Stylishly dressed Pokémon will make their debut, along with a fluffy and fashionable friend!” Show off with these trendy Pokémon, new avatar items and more during Fashion Week. ” It’s possible the event will include other debuts, but so far the information seems to point to a brand new start and then a handful of fashion debuts that include new outfits and avatar items. Even if that’s the case, a new Pokedex is still an exciting event in the mobile AR game and should help build a bit more hype around the Fashion Week event and its related activities. The exact event appearances, outfits, bonuses, and items are expected to be confirmed around the start date of September 21. So fans will definitely want to check for these details and to see if there are any special limited-time tasks or rewards available during the event window. Don’t forget to come back soon to find out more Pokémon GO strategy guides, news and updates. Until then, good luck to the coaches! Pokémon GO is now available on mobile devices. MORE: Complete Pokemon GO Guide For General Tips, Cheats & Strategies

Pokemon GO October 2021 Pokemon is Duskull Community Day The October edition of the monthly Pokemon GO Community Day event is expected to feature a spooky ghost Pokemon from the Hoenn region, Duskull. Read more

