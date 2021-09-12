Russell Westbrook made waves wearing a dress at New York Fashion Week.



Russell Westbrook will play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season and fans can’t wait to see what he does on the pitch. He’s still on the hunt for that premier league and there’s no doubt this team is giving him their best shot for glory. With just a month into the season, fans can’t wait to see him in that purple and gold jersey, however, last night Westbrook made waves for another fashion choice.

While in a shoot for New York Fashion Week, Westbrook decided to don a long white skirt and he posed in it unafraid of what people might say. Skirted men have been a hot topic of debate lately, especially with Kid Cudi and Harry Styles wearing similar outfits.

Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

Regardless, Westbrook wore his skirt with pride and many fans noted he looked pretty good. On the flip side, conspiracy theories and homophobia have jumped out into the sky, with some claiming Westbrook to be lost, confused, and compromised. On Twitter, a large number of fans condemned these homophobic views and even focused on Boosie, who harshly criticized anything that does not fit the definition of hyper-masculinity.

Fans are already anticipating a hysterical response from the artist and that anticipation has led to some pretty hilarious memes on social media. After all, Boosie has shown time and again that he’s not shy about commenting on this stuff, especially when it comes to Lil Nas X. Now that he’s a professional athlete putting on a dress, he’ll be interesting to see what kind of energy Boosie has for that.