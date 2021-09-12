Rachel Comey celebrates 20 years in fashion with vibrant dance piece – WWD

For her 20th birthday, New York designer Rachel Comey hosted a full happening at Spring Studios, a celebration of movement choreographed by contemporary dance and performance artist Beth Gill.

With the New York skyline in the floor-to-ceiling windows behind them, the dancers darted out of the wheeled desk chairs, communed on floor cushions, worked together to assemble a sawhorse, and crept in. in and out of dresses, swapping outfits. It was a raw, relevant and vibrant scene.

“We were chatting about privacy and the things we’ve been missing over the past year and a half,” said the Brooklyn designer with a strong connection to the New York art world. “Everyone across the world is in a moment of reflection, so that makes sense. “

It was a pleasure to watch, as were the clothes. Comey remixed new and old tracks, as part of a partnership with peer-to-peer resale site Recurate.

“We started out with men’s clothing so we brought some of it back, working with dancers and models to tell the story of recycling, respecting something that may seem old and looking at it with a fresh eye. “said the creator. “I can’t tell you how many people tell me about coins they’ve lost or left somewhere, and we don’t do massive amounts, so it’s hard to find them.” I love this piece of the puzzle.

Worn by all genders, neon crochet knits, comic book designs from a past season and psychedelic prints on camping shirts and easy pants, recycled lace-up jeans, tassel shorts and fabulous ponchos fringed suede were part of “special casual wear,” as Comey calls them, in a refreshing collection that doesn’t take itself too seriously. And when the whole cast was one, swaying back and forth, it really was a perfect metaphor for the changing times.

“I’ve always liked the way people communicate through their clothes. It was something that interested me, ”Comey said of entering the fashion industry. “I’ve always been in art and studied sculpture, and in my late twenties I saw all of these elements come together.”

Comey was recently asked to design a fall collection for Target, her first collaboration with the mass market.

“I have an amazing team there and it was really lovely. I like to focus on interesting, ambitious and busy women… Many of them have fallen out of the workforce this year. So we thought [about] how we can equip them to return to work, to look for work, to change their lives. The price is $ 15 to $ 80 and the size range is really wide.

Like most designers, navigating the pandemic has been a roller coaster, said Comey, who in the early days of the shutdown brought her family together to help sell last season’s clothes she had stored in his garage, as part of an online program. sale of samples.

“I packed boxes myself, wrote a little note to customers to say how much I liked their choice. They were buying glitter and flowers, even though it was a mad pandemic and people were getting sick and dying. It has given me so much hope and meaning to think that what I do brings joy to someone and that is important.

When the vaccine began rolling out, older women were the first to return to the store, said Comey, whose customers are of all ages. “These women hadn’t shopped for a year and they were so excited. This set the stage for the months to come as people began to return to their lives and events. … Now we have to realize that we live with Delta and people still have weddings and tours. They still need clothes to feel good.

Does she enjoy the job as much today as she did 20 years ago?

“Well, it’s so different. I learned a lot. There are tons of other things to explore. I can’t believe I got to this point, ”she said. “People send me pictures from 20 years ago, saying look how old we are. But I still feel like a kid on the inside.