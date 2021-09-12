Fashion
How To Wear This Fall’s Best Menswear, From Cozy Sweaters To Puffy Outerwear
This fall, the great summer migration returns to everyday life what our French brothers call the start of schoolfeels more important than usual. After all the lockdowns, quarantines and social distancing, they were getting back to it. And after all these months in sartorial purgatory, it’s finally time to get dressed. The question then is: what to wear?
The collections that are now arriving in stores were designed a year ago, in full containment. The designers spent this time thinking about what we wanted to wear once that moment arrived and responded with a range of clothing with ease and elegance in equal measure: slightly structured suits, richly textured knits, puffy coats.
More from Robb Report
These are clothes that capture the comfort of what we’ve all been looking for over the past year – and changing the tactility of tweed, shearling, and flannel is about as calming as textiles get. But, they are rendered with a sense of sophistication; swaddled as the materials are, these garments are undeniably elegant. Chunky sweaters, baggy pants, and swashbuckling outerwear all add up to a hassle-free formula to dress this fallone that lets you spend less time thinking about what to wear and more time focusing on where. you will.
Dior Men’s wool-mohair sweater, price on request; Caruso lyocell shirt, $ 450; Kiton cashmere pants, $ 13,000 for a suit; Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph Raticosa watch in stainless steel, $ 5,900. HER: Chlo tweed dress, $ 2,195; Cartier Panthre ring in gold, tsavorite and onyx, $ 6,750; Foundrae gold rings, $ 700 each (worn everywhere).
Ralph lauren felted wool sports coat, $ 1,895, and pants, $ 595, cashmere sweater, $ 995 and scarf, $ 395; Louis Vuitton leather bag, $ 3,950; Patek Philippe Calatrava Reference 5196 watch in platinum, $ 40,810 (worn everywhere).
Massimo Piombo brown herringbone wool coat, $ 1,165; Kiton navy blue cashmere pants, $ 13,000 for a suit; Canals black leather boots, $ 660.
Gabriela Hearst, wool-silk-cashmere blend jacket, $ 3,250, and pants, $ 1,150; Turnbull & Asser cotton shirt, $ 450; Lardini silk and cotton tie, $ 180.
The mayor brown sheepskin jacket, $ 3,500; Brunello Cucinelli beige cotton and cashmere corduroy blazer, $ 4,675, and pants, $ 1,620; Anderson & Sheppard khaki cashmere sweater, $ 620. HER: Dior gray tweed coat, $ 8,000.
Hermes half-zip cashmere sweater, $ 3,325, cotton twill pants, $ 980 and cashmere and silk scarf, $ 370; Louis Vuitton cotton shirt, $ 745.
Prada black and navy nylon parka, $ 5,100; Stefano Ricci black wool turtleneck, $ 800; Canals gray wool pants, $ 540 and black leather boots, $ 660.
Chanel red and navy tweed coat, $ 10,200, and rhinestone brooch, $ 625; Cartier gold earrings, $ 4,100 and bracelets, starting at $ 7,050; Foundrae gold necklace, $ 2,500; White / Space thin gold chain, $ 395; Tiffany and company. gold bracelet, $ 5,400 (right wrist).
Tods wool sweater $ 745 and polo shirt $ 595; Boglioli wool flannel pants, $ 600; Ralph lauren leather belt, $ 295.
Ermenegildo Zegna Gray wool and gabardine jacket XXX, $ 2,300; Stefano Ricci black wool turtleneck, $ 800; Louis Vuitton black wool pants, $ 945; John lobb black leather loafers, $ 1,495. HER: Jil sander cream alpaca wool jacket, $ 2,650, gray felted wool-alpaca-mohair dress, $ 1,290 and silver leather boots, $ 1,650; Tiffany and company. gold bracelet, $ 5,400 (right wrist); Cartier gold rings, starting at $ 1,820, and bracelets, starting at $ 7,050.
Louis Vuitton wool coat, $ 3,900, and sheepskin cardigan, price on request; Anderson & Sheppard cashmere sweater, $ 580; Paul smith wool pants, $ 520; Tom ford acetate sunglasses, $ 445; Stefano Ricci cotton pouch, $ 200.
MODELS: Hamid Onifad and Victoria Tuaz
HAIR: Edouard Bravo RECONCILE: Vera Dierckx
STYLE EDITOR: Kareem Rashed
MARKET PUBLISHERS: Luis Campuzano, Emily Mercer, Thomas Waller
MODE ASSISTANT: Annelise lombard
PHOTO ASSISTANT: Etienne Oliveau
FOUNDRY: Luis Campuzano
PRODUCER: Sophie galibert
Photographed at the InterContinental Paris-Le Grand
