Kamala Harris Model Step-Daughter Ella Emhoff Dating Boyfriend Sam Hine at New York Fashion Week
Model Ella Emhoff was spotted walking hand-in-hand with GQ editor-in-chief Sam Hine during New York Fashion Week, just weeks after confirming the romance in a magazine interview.
The pair were pictured outside Thom Browne’s Spring 2022 storefront on Saturday.
Emhoff paraded for Proenza Schouler on Wednesday, but apparently takes time to enjoy other shows.
The fashion sweetheart, 22, confirmed her relationship with Hine in an August interview with Vanity Show, where she describes her “perfect date as a stopover at the market, buying the wackiest produce and figuring out what to cook with”.
Ella Emhoff (right) and Sam Hine were pictured smiling and holding hands on Saturday during New York Fashion Week
The pair were spotted exiting the Thom Browne Spring 2022 show
Vice President Kamala Harris’s daughter-in-law Emhoff is a model and an art school graduate
She rose to prominence after her outfits at inaugural events in January and sang for IMG Models that same month, making her runway debut a few weeks later.
Saturday’s show took place at the 500-seat Griffin Theater in The Shed building, located in the bustling Hudson Yards complex in western Manhattan.
There is no doubt why Emhoff was invited.
The vice president’s daughter-in-law wore a full outfit from the 56-year-old New York designer to a COVID memorial ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.
She rocked a double-breasted navy cashmere trench coat; a red, white and blue pleated skirt; an oxford shirt and a striped tie, according to the designer’s wishes Twitter.
Emhoff, 22, confirmed his relationship with GQ editor-in-chief Sam Hine, 27, in August. Above, the pair are pictured in front of the Collina Strada show on Thursday in Brooklyn
Emhoff described his perfect date as “stopping at the market, buying the wackiest produce and figuring out what to cook with,” in an interview with Vanity Fair
Little is known about Hine, 27, senior associate editor of men’s fashion magazine GQ
It was just a day before his inauguration day Miu Miu coat, with yellow and orange embellishments on the shoulder, set the internet frenzy.
Emhoff attended the inauguration as the daughter-in-law of Vice President Kamala Harris, whom she calls “Momala.” She is the daughter of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and his first wife, Kerstin.
She signed with IMG Models after the buzz she generated during the inauguration. She made her runway debut for Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week three weeks later.
In July, she made her couture debut at the Balenciaga show in Paris in front of Kanye West.
Emhoff graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she lives.
Above, Emhoff outside the Eckhaus Latta runway show during New York Fashion Week Friday
Little is known about her handsome Hine, 27, who is an associate editor at GQ magazine.
He wrote a profile about John Mayer, which he called his favorite piece in an interview with Graalé.
He told the outlet that he grew up in Chicago in a “prototype protected suburban childhood experience” before moving to New York City.
“I was in college during what I guess was the height of the menswear era, and read all the blogs, and I was basically like I could do it.
“So I convinced a super freaky English teacher – well done Gage McWeeny – to let me do an independent fashion study and I wrote some silly essays on, like Oscar Wilde and cropped photos. It was kind of crazy that my conclusion was’ I should get paid to do this stuff ‘, but here we are.’
He has racked up over 23,000 Instagram followers with selfies and photos of trendy outfits.
