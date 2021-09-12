Fashionable ensembles take center stage as NFL 2021’s First Sunday rolls around

The first Sunday slate of the 2021 NFL season has finally arrived.

Of course, the season started with the reigning Tampa Bay Buccaneers champion defeating the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 on Thursday night.

NFL Sundays are different, however, especially opening weekend. Teams are rekindling their hopes for their own Super Bowl races, so it’s only fitting that players, coaches and fans are at their best before starting a new season.

As today’s action begins – and New York Fashion Week draws to a close – let’s take a look at some of the best pre-game looks.

QB Joe Burrow

The 2020 rookie draft pick season only lasted 10 games due to injury. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, his 2,688 passing yards in 10 career games rank fifth in NFL history.

Judging by his launch weekend talks, Burrow looks set to pick up where he left off.

CB Chidobe Awuzie

The fifth-year veteran spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cowboys before signing a three-year contract to become a Bengal in March.

Besides being quite lively for his debut with the Bengals, Awuzie already seems quite familiar with his new team’s “Who Dey” vocals.

Head coach Dan Campbell will make his team debut as Detroit hosts San Fran. Running back Jamaal Williams, who joined the Lions after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, submitted a first favorite for the best bag of Week 1 with an impressive Pokemon design.

The 49ers, who are celebrating their 75th season in franchise history this year, have put together an impressive montage of their players’ best threads and jewelry.

RB Derrick Henry, WR Julio Jones, WR AJ Brown and QB Ryan Tannehill

Tennessee enter this season looking for a third straight playoff spot for the first time since making seven straight appearances (as the Houston Oilers) from 1987 to 1993. To bolster their chances, the Titans have Jones acquired from the Atlanta Falcons, where the All-Pro double is ranked first all-time in receiving yards.

Jones took a subtle look ahead of his debut for Tennessee, which ranked fourth in points per game last season (30.7). New teammates Henry, Brown and Tannehill look just as ready to bolster one of the league’s most explosive attacks.

Speaking of on loan, here is the first official photo of Jones taking the field in his new No.2 after the league changed their rule on jersey numbers during the offseason. He wore number 11 during his 10-year stint with the Falcons.

QB Trevor Lawrence

This year’s top draft pick will finally make his long-awaited NFL debut when the Jaguars visit the Houston Texans. Lawrence’s head coach Urban Meyer will also be in his first official professional game.

The story won’t be on Lawrence’s side, however. The last 13 QB taken No. 1 in the general classification are winless in their first starts, David Carr (2002) being the last to win.

Lawrence and his teammates look all set to give Jacksonville football a new look in more ways than one.

Lawrence looked fairly comfortable on the pitch at NRG Stadium as he got closer to his first snap in a professional game.

WR DK Metcalf

The third-year Pro Bowl receiver was seventh in the league with 1,303 receiving yards last season. He added 10 touchdowns to equalize Tyler Lockett for the team lead.

Metcalf channeled his inner GOAT with his Week 1 sons.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.