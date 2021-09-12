Lily Collins Explained The Magic Behind Her Fairytale Wedding Dress





It’s been over a week since Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot on September 4th, but if you still think of that dreamy lace gown Collins donned for the ceremony, you’re not alone. Luckily for those looking for more wedding content, the Golden Globe nominee Emilie in Paris The star just shared the story behind the birth of her ethereal look. Thank you @ralphlauren for working so closely with me to imagine this magical dress, Collins wrote in a September 10 Instagram post. This is my ultimate dream combination of West America and British Victorian times. Carefully handcrafted for nearly 200 hours, every detail was perfect, from Calais-Caudry lace to Swarovski beaded micro-flowers and silk organza petals. (As Vanity Show underlined, the brand has never made a handful of wedding dresses since its founding in 1967, making man set of actors all the more special.) This is the most beautiful and memorable dress I will ever wear and I couldn’t have imagined it otherwise, Collins continued in the caption, which accompanied new photos from the Colorado ceremony. A host of famous friends celebrated the new bride in the comments, including Collins Emilie in Paris co-star Ashley Park, who was also at the wedding. Words don’t do it justice, she wrote. If the beautiful dress and matching cape gave you storybook vibes, it’s by design, as Collins wrote in another post commemorating the big day, What Started As a Fairy Tale, is now my reality forever. I can never properly describe how otherworldly last weekend was, but the magic is a great place to start. Against the backdrop of a rocky waterfall and beautiful forest, Collins and McDowell, whose velvet tuxedo was also Ralph Lauren, Vanity Show the reports definitely delivered the feel of fantasy. Collins also celebrated another wedding milestone on Instagram on September 11 and though it wasn’t quite as glamorous as a Ralph Lauren wedding dress, it’s still super soft. A week later and 7 face masks later, the actor wrote about his story, sharing a photo of the newlyweds wearing matching fabric masks. What better way to unwind after the big day than with a week of DIY spa treatments? Obviously, Collins and McDowell are already proving that they can go from a luxurious fantasy to adorable downtime just like that. Fortunately forever, this is a good start.

