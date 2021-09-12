Iron Man just gave Wolverine his original comic book weakness





Iron Man saves Wolverine from certain death, but in the process he unfortunately gives his crippling weakness at the start of the comics to his fellow Avenger.

Warning: contains spoilers for Avengers: Tech-On # 2! by marvel Iron Man just inadvertently Wolverine his old comic book weakness after saving him from certain death. The Armored Avenger has a long and rich history in the comics and has frequently addressed its weaknesses by periodically upgrading its costume. But in Tech-On Avengers # 2, written by Jim Zub with illustrations by Jeffrey “Chamba” Cruz and letters from Travis Lanham of VC, Tony Stark saves Logan’s life at the cost of imprisoning him in high-tech armor. In Avengers: Tech-On, the Avengers defeated Thanos and destroyed the Infinity Stones, but the Stones pieces were reused by the Red Skull. Calling the collected remains “Infinity Mirror Shards”, the Red Skull removes the powers of all the Avengers and all the superpowers of everyone on Earth. While some Avengers simply lose their strength or speed, Wolverine loses his healing factor and immediately collapses from acute adamantium poisoning. His metal skeleton is now killing him from the inside out – but Iron Man has a solution in the form of advanced suits for his entire team.

Related: It Only Took Marvel 8 Years To Kill Wolverine Again High-tech 3D printed suits recreate or replace the powers of each Avenger: Captain Marvel’s suit can fly and shoot energy beams, Captain America’s suit comes equipped with a new shield (to replace the destroyed one with The Red Skull) and Spider- The Man Has Multiple Arms (mimicking the Iron Spider costume popularized in Avengers: Infinity War). But Wolverine’s costume is somehow able to recreate his healing powers: “Tony’s Crazy Pewter can plan stabilized by the Healing Factor, so I’m back in the fight.” Wolverine says as he puts the new costume to good use. Of course, this means thatoutside the costume, Wolverine loses his ability to heal once again. Wolverine is therefore entirely dependent on the suit for survival – much like Iron Man’s first appearance in Tales of Suspense # 39. Written by Stan Lee with illustrations by Don Heck and Steve Ditko, Tony Stark’s first costume was incredibly bulky but necessary to contain the electromagnet that kept shrapnel from reaching his heart. Tony was forced to constantly wear the large suit breastplate under his clothes – if he was ever taken off or the armor lost its strength, he could die. In that regard, Wolverine also seems locked in wearing the armor – at least until Tony and his fellow Avengers find a way to reverse Red Skull’s Infinity Stone-fueled actions. As one of the most popular X-Men, Wolverine doesn’t die (or rather to stay death) easily. Logan’s healing factor allows him to take a tremendous amount of punishment that would easily kill any other human. Removing this healing factor allows Wolverine be vulnerable; making him dependent onIron man armor can even allow the two characters to bond in a new way during the remaining numbers of Avengers: Tech-On. Next: Wolverine Writer Explains The Difference Marvel Used To Beat DC Marvel’s NEW Galactus is even scarier than the original



