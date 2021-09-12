Iris Apfel is 100 years old! Step into the fashion icon’s star-studded NYC eruption





Get Iris Apfel on a Smucker’s pot, cause fashion icon is 100 years old! And of course, she commemorated her centenary in style last week. On Thursday, the famous fashion designer and muse celebrated her 100th birthday on the 100th floor of the world’s tallest residential building, Central Park Tower, for someone who liked Manhattan for a queen. Iris Apfel with her birthday cake on her 100th birthday at Central Park Tower on September 9, 2021 (Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image) Sponsored by Harpers Bazaar and H&M, the event, which took place during New York Fashion Week, drew a crowd of Hollywood and fashion stars including Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan, Katie Holmes, Barbie Ferreira, Halle Bailey, Timo Weiland, Fern Mallis, Alexis Bittar and Aaron Rose Philip. (According to WWD, guests had to take a quick COVID-19 test at the entrance to be admitted to the starry eruption.) Iris Apfel and Katie Holmes attend Iris Apfel’s 100th birthday party at Central Park Tower on September 9, 2021. (Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image) Musician Michael Feinstein serenaded Apfel with the traditional Happy Birthday tune followed by a personalized version of Im Glad Im Not Young Anymore from the classic Broadway show Gigi incorporating Apfel into the song lyrics. Dressed in a bright yellow ensemble from her H&M collection and trademark, oversized oval black glasses, Apfel jokingly commented that she was hanging out with a 50-year-old group on her 100th birthday and that she had not planned to babysit during the occasion. And when asked what it was like to be 100, she said it had only been a few days. Iris Apfel celebrates her 100th birthday with 100 friends at Central Park Tower on September 9, 2021 (Noam Galai / Getty Images for Central Park To) Apfel was born in New York City on August 29, 1921. Spending time with her grandparents in Brooklyn sparked her interest in textiles after seeing large amounts of scraps of fabric that her older parents used to sew items for charities. Apfel and her late husband Carl Apfel, who also lived to be 100, owned Old World Weavers from 1950 to 1992. For four decades, the duo worked for nine White House administrations, ranging from Harry Truman to Bill Clinton, which earned him the nickname First Lady of Cloth. Iris Apfel sits for a portrait at her 100th birthday party at Central Park Tower on September 9, 2021. (Noam Galai / Getty Images for Central Park To) Today, Apfel is famous for its eclectic style of layering vivid colors and patterns while pairing oversized accessories, especially its iconic dark glasses. In an interview with TODAY’s in 2018, the fashion icon said the secret to fashion success is this: You have to be original, but not to the point of being crazy. She added, “You have to be true to yourself, you have to know yourself. Don’t follow trends. You have to learn to take some risks.”

