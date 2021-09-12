Connect with us

The first celebrity gala looks like you probably forgot

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


Everyone remembers their first time at the Met Gala (we were talking about assumptions, not experience). It’s pretty huge to be invited to the Costume Institute’s annual fundraiser, to be personally dressed by a designer, to walk the iconic carpet steps at one of the biggest, no-nonsense fashion parties. most mysterious doubt of the year. But just in case Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kate Moss forgot about this special evening, were there with a little reminder.

In honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts’ Most Well Dressed Event of the Year, we’ve unearthed some of our favorite guests for the first time. In addition, we have also paired them with recent outfits. This is not only a testament to how personal style can change (see Victoria Beckham swapping the sparkle of her early days for her most characteristic minimal aesthetic), but also how others have evolved into a themed dresser. enthusiastic (that is, Rihanna in her beautiful Guo Pei ensemble from 2015).

Keep scrolling to familiarize yourself with many of the best looks and biggest style evolutions ahead of the Met Gala in September 2021.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Year: 1995

Theme: Haute Couture

On Gwyneth Paltrow: Calvin klein

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between

On Gwyneth Paltrow: Calvin Klein By Appointment Custom Dress

Year: 2019

Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes

On Gwyneth Paltrow: Chloé dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Jewelry by G bijoux

Anna wintour

Year: 1988

Theme: From Queen to Empress: Victorian Dress 18371888

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between

About Anna Wintour: chanel dress

Year: 2019

Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes

About Anna Wintour: Chanel S / S 19 Haute Couture

Beyonce

Year: 2008

Theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

About Beyoncé: Armani Privé Dress

Year: 2016

Theme: Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology

About Beyoncé: Givenchy dress

Blake lively

Year: 2008

Theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

On Blake Lively: ralph lauren dress

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between

On Blake Lively: Atelier Versace dress

Rihanna

Year: 2007

Theme: Poiret: king of fashion

About Rihanna: Georges Chakra dress

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between

On Rhianna: Comme des Garons

Kate moss

Year: 1995

Theme: Haute Couture

About Kate Moss: Calvin Klein dress

Year: 2008

Theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

On Kate Moss: Stella McCartney dress

Year: 2019

Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes

On Kate Moss: Marc Jacobs dress; Jimmy Choo clutch

Victoria beckham

Year: 2003

Theme: Goddess: Classic Mode

On Victoria Beckham: Dolce & Gabbana

Year: 2014

Theme: Charles James: beyond fashion

On Victoria Beckham: Its own design

Gisele Bundchen

Year: 1999

Theme: Rock style

About Gisèle Bündchen: Versace dress

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between

About Gisèle Bündchen: Stella McCartney dress

Jennifer lopez

Year: 1999

Theme: Rock style

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between

On Jennifer Lopez: valentino dress

Year: 2019

Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes

On Jennifer Lopez: Versace dress; Judith Leiber clutch; Harry Winston jewelry

Kate hudson

Year: 2003

Theme: Goddess: Classic Mode

On Kate Hudson: Stella McCartney dress (designer in the photo)

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between

On Kate Hudson: Stella McCartney dress

Selena Gomez

Year: 2014

Theme: Charles James: beyond fashion

On Selena Gomez: Diane von Furstenberg dress

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between

On Selena Gomez: Custom coach dress

Naomi campbell

Year: 1990

Theme: Fashion Theater Fashion Dolls: The Survival of Haute Couture

On Naomi Campbell: Versace jacket and dress

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between

About Naomi Campbell: Alaa dress

Year: 2019

Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes

On Naomi Campbell: Valentino dress; Bulgari jewelry

Sarah Jessica Parker

Year: 1995

Theme: Haute Couture

Year: 2016

Theme: Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology

On Sarah Jessica Parker: Monse jacket; SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker heels

Katy Perry

Year: 2009

Theme: The model muse: embodying fashion

On Katy Perry: Tommy Hilfiger

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: Gala de l’Art du In-Between Costume Institute

On Katy Perry: Comme des Garons

Year: 2019

Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes

On Katy Perry: Moschino dress composed of 7,000 crystals and Swarovski crystal lighting components

Mandy moore

Year: 2004

Theme: Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

On Mandy Moore: Proenza Schouler dress

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between

On Mandy Moore: Michael kors

Kim Kardashian West

Year: 2013

Theme: Punk: from chaos to couture

On Kim Kardashian West: Givenchy dress and shoes

Year: 2017

Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between

On Kim Kardashian West: Vivienne Westwood Couture

Year: 2019

Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes

On Kim Kardashian West: Mugler dress; Yeezy shoes

This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated.

This article originally appeared on Who what to wear

