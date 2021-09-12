Fashion
The first celebrity gala looks like you probably forgot
Everyone remembers their first time at the Met Gala (we were talking about assumptions, not experience). It’s pretty huge to be invited to the Costume Institute’s annual fundraiser, to be personally dressed by a designer, to walk the iconic carpet steps at one of the biggest, no-nonsense fashion parties. most mysterious doubt of the year. But just in case Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kate Moss forgot about this special evening, were there with a little reminder.
In honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts’ Most Well Dressed Event of the Year, we’ve unearthed some of our favorite guests for the first time. In addition, we have also paired them with recent outfits. This is not only a testament to how personal style can change (see Victoria Beckham swapping the sparkle of her early days for her most characteristic minimal aesthetic), but also how others have evolved into a themed dresser. enthusiastic (that is, Rihanna in her beautiful Guo Pei ensemble from 2015).
Keep scrolling to familiarize yourself with many of the best looks and biggest style evolutions ahead of the Met Gala in September 2021.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Year: 1995
Theme: Haute Couture
On Gwyneth Paltrow: Calvin klein
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between
On Gwyneth Paltrow: Calvin Klein By Appointment Custom Dress
Year: 2019
Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes
On Gwyneth Paltrow: Chloé dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Jewelry by G bijoux
Anna wintour
Year: 1988
Theme: From Queen to Empress: Victorian Dress 18371888
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between
About Anna Wintour: chanel dress
Year: 2019
Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes
About Anna Wintour: Chanel S / S 19 Haute Couture
Beyonce
Year: 2008
Theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy
About Beyoncé: Armani Privé Dress
Year: 2016
Theme: Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology
About Beyoncé: Givenchy dress
Blake lively
Year: 2008
Theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy
On Blake Lively: ralph lauren dress
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between
On Blake Lively: Atelier Versace dress
Rihanna
Year: 2007
Theme: Poiret: king of fashion
About Rihanna: Georges Chakra dress
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between
On Rhianna: Comme des Garons
Kate moss
Year: 1995
Theme: Haute Couture
About Kate Moss: Calvin Klein dress
Year: 2008
Theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy
On Kate Moss: Stella McCartney dress
Year: 2019
Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes
On Kate Moss: Marc Jacobs dress; Jimmy Choo clutch
Victoria beckham
Year: 2003
Theme: Goddess: Classic Mode
On Victoria Beckham: Dolce & Gabbana
Year: 2014
Theme: Charles James: beyond fashion
On Victoria Beckham: Its own design
Gisele Bundchen
Year: 1999
Theme: Rock style
About Gisèle Bündchen: Versace dress
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between
About Gisèle Bündchen: Stella McCartney dress
Jennifer lopez
Year: 1999
Theme: Rock style
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between
On Jennifer Lopez: valentino dress
Year: 2019
Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes
On Jennifer Lopez: Versace dress; Judith Leiber clutch; Harry Winston jewelry
Kate hudson
Year: 2003
Theme: Goddess: Classic Mode
On Kate Hudson: Stella McCartney dress (designer in the photo)
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between
On Kate Hudson: Stella McCartney dress
Selena Gomez
Year: 2014
Theme: Charles James: beyond fashion
On Selena Gomez: Diane von Furstenberg dress
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between
On Selena Gomez: Custom coach dress
Naomi campbell
Year: 1990
Theme: Fashion Theater Fashion Dolls: The Survival of Haute Couture
On Naomi Campbell: Versace jacket and dress
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between
About Naomi Campbell: Alaa dress
Year: 2019
Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes
On Naomi Campbell: Valentino dress; Bulgari jewelry
Sarah Jessica Parker
Year: 1995
Theme: Haute Couture
Year: 2016
Theme: Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology
On Sarah Jessica Parker: Monse jacket; SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker heels
Katy Perry
Year: 2009
Theme: The model muse: embodying fashion
On Katy Perry: Tommy Hilfiger
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: Gala de l’Art du In-Between Costume Institute
On Katy Perry: Comme des Garons
Year: 2019
Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes
On Katy Perry: Moschino dress composed of 7,000 crystals and Swarovski crystal lighting components
Mandy moore
Year: 2004
Theme: Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century
On Mandy Moore: Proenza Schouler dress
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between
On Mandy Moore: Michael kors
Kim Kardashian West
Year: 2013
Theme: Punk: from chaos to couture
On Kim Kardashian West: Givenchy dress and shoes
Year: 2017
Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between
On Kim Kardashian West: Vivienne Westwood Couture
Year: 2019
Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes
On Kim Kardashian West: Mugler dress; Yeezy shoes
This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated.
