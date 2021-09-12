The first celebrity gala looks like you probably forgot





Everyone remembers their first time at the Met Gala (we were talking about assumptions, not experience). It’s pretty huge to be invited to the Costume Institute’s annual fundraiser, to be personally dressed by a designer, to walk the iconic carpet steps at one of the biggest, no-nonsense fashion parties. most mysterious doubt of the year. But just in case Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kate Moss forgot about this special evening, were there with a little reminder. In honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts’ Most Well Dressed Event of the Year, we’ve unearthed some of our favorite guests for the first time. In addition, we have also paired them with recent outfits. This is not only a testament to how personal style can change (see Victoria Beckham swapping the sparkle of her early days for her most characteristic minimal aesthetic), but also how others have evolved into a themed dresser. enthusiastic (that is, Rihanna in her beautiful Guo Pei ensemble from 2015). Keep scrolling to familiarize yourself with many of the best looks and biggest style evolutions ahead of the Met Gala in September 2021. Gwyneth Paltrow Year: 1995 Theme: Haute Couture On Gwyneth Paltrow: Calvin klein Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between On Gwyneth Paltrow: Calvin Klein By Appointment Custom Dress Year: 2019 Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes On Gwyneth Paltrow: Chloé dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Jewelry by G bijoux Anna wintour Year: 1988 Theme: From Queen to Empress: Victorian Dress 18371888 Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between About Anna Wintour: chanel dress Year: 2019 Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes About Anna Wintour: Chanel S / S 19 Haute Couture Beyonce Year: 2008 Theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy About Beyoncé: Armani Privé Dress Year: 2016 Theme: Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology About Beyoncé: Givenchy dress Blake lively Year: 2008 Theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy On Blake Lively: ralph lauren dress Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between The story continues On Blake Lively: Atelier Versace dress Rihanna Year: 2007 Theme: Poiret: king of fashion About Rihanna: Georges Chakra dress Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between On Rhianna: Comme des Garons Kate moss Year: 1995 Theme: Haute Couture About Kate Moss: Calvin Klein dress Year: 2008 Theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy On Kate Moss: Stella McCartney dress Year: 2019 Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes On Kate Moss: Marc Jacobs dress; Jimmy Choo clutch Victoria beckham Year: 2003 Theme: Goddess: Classic Mode On Victoria Beckham: Dolce & Gabbana Year: 2014 Theme: Charles James: beyond fashion On Victoria Beckham: Its own design Gisele Bundchen Year: 1999 Theme: Rock style About Gisèle Bündchen: Versace dress Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between About Gisèle Bündchen: Stella McCartney dress Jennifer lopez Year: 1999 Theme: Rock style Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between On Jennifer Lopez: valentino dress Year: 2019 Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes On Jennifer Lopez: Versace dress; Judith Leiber clutch; Harry Winston jewelry Kate hudson Year: 2003 Theme: Goddess: Classic Mode On Kate Hudson: Stella McCartney dress (designer in the photo) Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between On Kate Hudson: Stella McCartney dress Selena Gomez Year: 2014 Theme: Charles James: beyond fashion On Selena Gomez: Diane von Furstenberg dress Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between On Selena Gomez: Custom coach dress Naomi campbell Year: 1990 Theme: Fashion Theater Fashion Dolls: The Survival of Haute Couture On Naomi Campbell: Versace jacket and dress Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between About Naomi Campbell: Alaa dress Year: 2019 Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes On Naomi Campbell: Valentino dress; Bulgari jewelry Sarah Jessica Parker Year: 1995 Theme: Haute Couture Year: 2016 Theme: Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology On Sarah Jessica Parker: Monse jacket; SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker heels Katy Perry Year: 2009 Theme: The model muse: embodying fashion On Katy Perry: Tommy Hilfiger Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: Gala de l’Art du In-Between Costume Institute On Katy Perry: Comme des Garons Year: 2019 Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes On Katy Perry: Moschino dress composed of 7,000 crystals and Swarovski crystal lighting components Mandy moore Year: 2004 Theme: Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century On Mandy Moore: Proenza Schouler dress Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between On Mandy Moore: Michael kors Kim Kardashian West Year: 2013 Theme: Punk: from chaos to couture On Kim Kardashian West: Givenchy dress and shoes Year: 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garons: The art of the in-between On Kim Kardashian West: Vivienne Westwood Couture Year: 2019 Theme: Camp: Fashion Notes On Kim Kardashian West: Mugler dress; Yeezy shoes This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated. Next: A look back at our favorite looks from the Met Gala This article originally appeared on Who what to wear

